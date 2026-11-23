A surviving fragment of the 1841 Irish census, destroyed in the 1922 Four Courts fire, was discovered in a Sandymount church and returned to the National Archives.

A rare, surviving fragment of the 1841 census has been deposited in the National Archives of Ireland, offering a tangible link to a historical loss that occurred 104 years ago. The document, which details the McCarthy family of Curranashingane townland in Drinagh civil parish, Co Cork, was recovered from a church in Sandymount, south Dublin. This discovery highlights the ongoing efforts to piece together Ireland's fragmented genealogical history following the catastrophic destruction of official records.

Recovery of McCarthy Family Census Record

The original census form was completed by Florence McCarthy, the head of the household and a farmer, before it met a near-destruction fate in the basement explosions of the Public Record Office during the Irish Civil War. While tens of thousands of documents from the 1831, 1841, and 1851 censuses were lost when the Four Courts in Dublin 104 was bombarded at the start of the conflict, this specific page survived by landing in an unlikely place. Steven Smyrl, a professional genealogist and a fellow of Accredited Genealogists Ireland, discovered the fragment while examining the baptismal register of the Presbyterian Church in Sandymount. The page had flown into the back garden of the church minister in July 1922, shortly after the fire, and was tucked away for safekeeping among the church's official records.

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Steven Smyrl and Archival Restoration Process

Smyrl, who serves as the chairman of the Irish Genealogical Research Society and a member of the Virtual Record Treasury panel at Trinity College Dublin, returned the form to the National Archives, the successor to the Public Record Office. His discovery is particularly significant given his professional background and his role in the all-island Virtual Record Treasury of Ireland, which is dedicated to tracing and cataloging salvaged historical records. The form is now available for public viewing on the website of the Virtual Record Treasury, allowing researchers to access data that was once thought to be permanently lost to history.

Irish Genealogical Research Society Historical Context

The Irish Genealogical Research Society, founded in London 90 years ago in September 1936, was established specifically in response to the alarm caused by the destruction of the Public Record Office in Dublin. Fr Wallace Clare, a Catholic priest, academic, and author of the first book about Irish genealogy, led the creation of the society, which describes itself as the world's first and oldest dedicated to Irish genealogy. Based initially in the now-defunct Irish Club in Eaton Square, London's Belgravia, the charity is run by volunteers and maintains the world's largest private collection of Irish genealogical material, mostly held in secure storage in Kent. Members include notable figures such as David Goodall and Michael Leader, who spent decades transcribing Church of Ireland parish registers.

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Global Impact and Future Digitization Plans

The society's library includes rare manuscripts and abstracts compiled before the 1922 fire, preserving information from records that were subsequently destroyed. About half of its membership is based in Ireland, with the remainder spread across Britain, Canada, the USA, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and Argentina. To mark its 90th anniversary, the society is hosting a year-long program of events in Canada, the USA, England, Scotland, the Republic of Ireland, and Northern Ireland. Steven Smyrl emphasized that the society's work is increasingly focused on making these collections accessible digitally while continuing to acquire and preserve materials that might otherwise disappear.

Virtual Record Treasury and Ongoing Preservation

The relationship between the Irish Genealogical Research Society and the National Archives is viewed as particularly appropriate given the society's founding purpose to locate and preserve copies of lost material. Much of what the society collected in its early years is now irreplaceable, filling the enormous gap in Ireland's documentary heritage created by the 1922 fire. The society has provided abstracts of 19th-century census records to the Virtual Treasury, and its digitization efforts are being developed to ensure that future generations of researchers can access this crucial historical data. The recovery of the McCarthy family census form serves as a powerful testament to the importance of these preservation efforts.