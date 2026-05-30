Rare 'Blue Moon' to Grace Irish Skies This Weekend, Last Occurrence Nearly Three Years Ago

A rare 'Blue Moon' will be visible this weekend, offering stargazers a chance to witness the second full moon in a single calendar month. The event peaks Sunday morning but best viewing is Saturday evening at moonrise. Experts explain the 'Moon Illusion' and provide tips for photography, while Astronomy Ireland invites public submissions for archival.

This weekend presents a unique opportunity for astronomy enthusiasts as a ' Blue Moon ' will illuminate the night sky , a celestial event not witnessed for nearly three years.

A Blue Moon is defined as the second full moon occurring within a single calendar month. Following a full moon on May 1, the subsequent full moon on Sunday morning qualifies for this designation. Such events are infrequent, typically appearing every two to three years. The last occurrence was in August 2023, and the next monthly Blue Moon will not take place until December 31, 2028, while a seasonal Blue Moon is expected on May 20, 2027.

Despite its name, the moon will not adopt a blue hue; instead, it will appear exceptionally bright and dazzling over the coming nights. The peak of May's Blue Moon is at 9:45 am on Sunday, though optimal viewing will be Saturday evening when the moon rises shortly after sunset, around 10:45 pm, and remains visible throughout the night.

It will be positioned relatively low in the southern sky, so selecting a site with unobstructed views of the eastern and southern horizons, free from tall structures and trees, will enhance the experience. According to David Moore, Editor of Astronomy Ireland magazine, the ideal time for observation is at moonrise, coinciding with sunset, when the 'Moon Illusion' can make the moon appear significantly larger to the human eye and brain.

A full moon is positioned directly opposite the sun, causing it to rise around sunset and set at sunrise. The earliest moonrise from Ireland is 9:30 pm on Saturday and 10:35 pm on Sunday. This illusion can cause the moon to seem two or three times its actual size when it is low on the horizon. No special equipment or specific location is required to view the moon; clear skies are the primary necessity.

However, weather forecasts indicate possible showers on Saturday night, which might affect visibility. Binoculars can enhance the view, revealing darker maria and brighter crater regions on the lunar surface. Smartphones are also capable of capturing impressive images when mounted on a tripod and utilized with manual exposure settings.

Astronomy Ireland magazine is inviting the public to submit photos or written accounts of their observations for a special review of the event, with details available in the 'contacts' section of their website. Moore emphasizes that full moons during this season are very low in the sky, making them ideal for photographing with landmarks, people, or events throughout the night. He encourages creativity on both Saturday and Sunday evenings from sunset onward to capture this rare Blue Moon from Ireland.

Submissions will be archived for posterity in the National Libraries of Ireland and Great Britain and shared with thousands of Irish readers and stargazers across the island. Moore notes that modern camera phones can produce excellent lunar images, whether close-up or against a backdrop of buildings, statues, or landscapes. He also advises patience, even if the skies are partly cloudy, as a break in the clouds may provide the perfect moment to capture the moon





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