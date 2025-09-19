Rashford Double Propels Barcelona Past Newcastle in Champions League

Marcus Rashford shines for Barcelona in their 2-1 victory over Newcastle. He scores a brace to help his team secure a win despite Newcastle's early dominance.

Marcus Rashford delivered a devastating reminder to Manchester United of his talents with a stunning double, propelling Barcelona to a 2-1 Champions League triumph over Newcastle . The 27-year-old loanee, having showcased his prowess in Manchester United's Carabao Cup final victory over the Magpies in 2023, broke the deadlock at St James' Park with a decisive header in the 58th minute.

He then unleashed a venomous shot from distance, leaving England boss Thomas Tuchel in awe, to double Barcelona's lead. This result effectively punished Newcastle for squandered scoring opportunities earlier in the match





