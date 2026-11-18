South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus has been given a six-match ban for comments about match officials. He has invited fans to join a watch-along party from his hotel room for the Ireland game.

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus has been banned for six matches after questioning the decisions of match officials during his team's defeat to France.

Rassie Erasmus Banned For Six Matches

An independent panel imposed the punishment after reviewing comments he made at a media conference in Dublin on Monday. The ban comes ahead of Saturday's game between Ireland and South Africa at the Aviva Stadium. Erasmus, who is 54 and has more than 230,000 followers on X, responded by inviting fans to join him for a watch-along party. Writing on X, he said: Can sit and moan or make the best of it.

Also read Rassie Erasmus banned for six international matches over match official comments

I'll be watching the match at the hotel. Not keen to watch in on my own. So lets give it a go and hope I get the tech sorted: TV on, My Laptop camera on, and you're welcome to join me. Sign up here (adults 18+): http://watchwithrassie.com.

This is personal, not official. The website includes our song while we wait called the Badge of Hard Yard, which he says was written and made by him. To sign up, fans provide their first name, location and email. There is a box asking for permission to see personal details and another to confirm the user is over 18.

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A disclaimer states: this is a personal fan event, not an official Springbok, SA Rugby or broadcaster event, and it does not show or stream the match. Earlier, Erasmus had held a 25-minute press conference in which he aired grievances about officiating. One claim was that France's Maxime Lucu only spent seven minutes in the sin bin instead of 10. He said: Lucu's yellow card was only seven minutes because the clock didn't stop.

Analysis shows the clock kept running during a TMO check that ruled out Kurt-Lee Arendse's try, taking about 30 seconds off Lucu's time. However, after half-time, the time left on the yellow increased on the game clock. Based on what was shown, Lucu should have returned with the clock at 48:03. He came on at 46:55, which was 68 seconds early.

So Erasmus is right that the clock didn't stop when it should have, but Lucu was off for longer than seven minutes. The final timeline was likely closer to nine minutes. Erasmus also claimed South Africa were subject to 16 unpenalised knee-drop tackles during their defeat to France. He said: I give you my word, there were 16 against us against France.

Analysis Of Knee Drop Tackles

Sixteen knee-drop tackles. Let's say 11 of those was, I thought, at least a penalty and three I thought is at least yellow card. Go and look at the TV footage and look at the player going to the referee . .

. it couldn't have been missed. Analysis shows there were cases where France could have been penalised.

However, to say the TMO didn't come in once is incorrect. In the 39th minute, referee Andrea Piardi asked TMO Matteo Liperini to check a tackle by French lock Florian Verhaeghe. When questioned by Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, Piardi said the TMO checked the first tackle but was satisfied it was not illegal. On at least two other occasions, South African players complained.

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Piardi consistently said that in live time, the defender's knee was hitting the floor simultaneously to the tackle. World Rugby's law on knee drops states: It is recognised that there will be times when a defender makes simultaneous contact with the ground as they make a tackle. This will not be deemed to be foul play, providing it is not done dangerously. Referees use two key terms: wrap and waiting.

If the knee hits the floor simultaneously to a legal grasp or wrap, play on. If the referee spots a knee on the ground waiting for the tackle, that is a penalty. You can count at least 16 instances of knees being on the floor at the time of a tackle. While timing can be open to interpretation, Piardi consistently used the simultaneous wrap explanation.

It is also not illegal for a player to have their knee on the ground when defending the goal line. Some instances clearly should have been penalised, with French defenders sliding into collisions, knees hitting the floor long before any attempt to wrap. But in live time, such distinctions are hard to spot. Expect more penalties and TMO interventions in the weeks to come.

Erasmus Discusses Furlong Hearing

Another claim from Erasmus was that Tadhg Furlong was not banned for an offence similar to one that resulted in South African Jan-Hendrik Wessels missing nine matches last year. Erasmus said: One guy's word was taken and another's was not taken. This is a significant dumbing down of a complicated disciplinary hearing.

At Furlong's hearing for allegedly grabbing the testicles of Munster's Gavin Coombes, the committee found that evidence submitted by the Leinster player displaced their impression of the initial allegation. Furlong showed that his method of hitting a ruck, of placing his hand between Coombes's leg, was an unremarkable method of affecting a clear-out. The committee saw numerous clips showing similar actions by players from both Munster and Leinster.

Based on the relative positioning of Furlong's left shoulder, upper arm and forearm, the committee found that the firm squeeze of two to three seconds described by Mr Coombes could not have occurred. The committee also found that Coombes gave an honest account of his recollection and had not sought to embellish the facts of the case. While the document says all factual determinations would be on the balance of probabilities, Erasmus's inference discounts the nuance of a complicated process.