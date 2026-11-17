South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus has been suspended for six international matches with immediate effect after World Rugby found his comments about match officials amounted to serious misconduct. The ban covers Saturday's Nations Championship clash with Ireland and four Tests next year.

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus has been suspended for six international matches with immediate effect by World Rugby. The sanction follows a review of wide-ranging comments he made at a media conference this week about officiating during the Springboks' Nations Championship match against France last Friday.

World Rugby Suspends Rassie Erasmus

The ban means Erasmus will miss Saturday's Nations Championship clash with Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. He is also barred from the Nations Championship play-off match the following weekend in London, plus four further Tests next year. World Rugby said an independent panel imposed the sanction under its Match Official Abuse Sanction Process. The process was introduced in July 2026 with support from national member unions, competitions, International Rugby Match Officials and the International Rugby Players' Association.

Also read Erasmus Questions Match Integrity and Predicts Prendergast Will Play Against Ireland

World Rugby said the process runs in parallel with Regulation 18 and provides a clear, consistent framework for addressing public criticism of match officials. This includes comments that may undermine the integrity of individuals or the sport, or fuel online abuse. The panel applied the Match Official Abuse decision making matrix, which World Rugby described as an objective test assessing comments against a defined list of characteristics. Outcomes range from no further action up to an automatic suspension.

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The standing Match Official Abuse committee, chaired by senior officer Adam Casselden SC of Australia, determined the threshold for serious misconduct had been met. It considered comments which related to the match TMO. The panel found the comments suggest match officials acted with bias or prejudice, or deliberately influenced the outcome of a match.

It concluded that when the conduct is considered as a whole, a reasonable person would conclude it constituted an unacceptable attack on the credibility and competence of the match officials. In respect of the sanction, the panel determined the conduct clearly amounts to disrespecting the authority of the match officials by impugning their integrity.

It reviewed elements including the timing and reach of the statements, combined with allegations of bias or bad faith, and found the comments attracted a six-match automatic suspension. The suspension applies with immediate effect and covers international matches. It includes any match-day involvement such as coaching, direct or indirect contact with team management or players on match days, and entering the stadium, coaches' box, playing enclosure or technical area.

Respect And Match Official Protection

It also prohibits approaching or communicating with match officials on match day, engaging in any feedback process with match officials, and engaging in media duties during the suspension. World Rugby said respect is fundamental to rugby and match officials are central to the sport. It said protecting their wellbeing and integrity, and their right to perform without abuse or intimidation, is a responsibility World Rugby and unions take seriously.

It added that coaches, players, unions and everyone in the game must uphold these standards. World Rugby said robust, respectful debate is natural, but teams have access to well-established and supported channels and protocols for raising officiating matters before and after matches. It said challenging a decision is not the same as questioning an official's integrity or making comments that expose them to personal abuse.

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At his press conference at the team's hotel in Dublin, Erasmus raised the question of whether match-fixing and manipulation of the game are involved in certain incidents of foul play not being picked up live during matches. He referenced his side's loss to France last weekend. Erasmus also predicted that Ireland's Sam Prendergast will escape a suspension for a hip drop tackle against Fiji last weekend.

Springboks Coach Comments Reviewed

He intimated that the Springboks have had an unfair deal with disciplinary hearings in the Northern Hemisphere in the past. World Rugby quickly reviewed Erasmus' comments relating to the Springboks' clash with France and asked an independent panel to reach a decision. The two-time World Cup winner's six-game ban will not run into the 2027 World Cup.

It is likely to expire at some point during next year's Rugby Championship, meaning it will not affect South Africa's defence of their World Cup title. World Rugby added that Erasmus is entitled to have the matter referred to a full misconduct hearing. South Africa Rugby has exercised its right to request a full misconduct hearing.

It issued a statement saying it had requested an opportunity for its coach to contextualize his comments and assure the panel that it was not his intention to allege that any match official had acted with ulterior motives.