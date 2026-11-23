South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus has made seven changes for the Nations Championship final against France at Twickenham, with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu moving to fullback and Manu Tshituka set for a possible Test debut.

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus has made seven changes to his team for the Nations Championship final against France at Twickenham on Saturday. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu moves to fullback after Damian Willemse was ruled out with an injury, and Manie Libbok starts at outhalf.

Cobus Reinach starts at scrumhalf in place of Morne van der Berg. The rest of the backline remains unchanged. Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel continue as the centres, while Ethan Hooker and Kurt-Lee Arendse are on the wing. The backrow is also unchanged, with captain Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit as flankers alongside number eight Cameron Hanekom.

Also read Ireland beat South Africa 20-17 in Nations Championship rugby match

Springbok Front Row And Bench Changes For Final

In the front row, hooker Jan-Hendrik Wessels and props Gerhard Steenekamp and Thomas du Toit are all named to start. They replace Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche and Wilco Louw, who move to the bench. Salmaan Moerat comes in at lock alongside Lood de Jager, with Ruan Nortje still ruled out. Eben Etzebeth is included on the bench, while Franco Mostert drops out of the matchday 23 after replacing Nortje following the latter's withdrawal in Dublin.

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The bench has a 6-2 split between forwards and backs. DR Congo-born Manu Tshituka could make his Test debut off the bench. His older brother Vincent is already a Springbok and a club teammate at the Sharks. Tshituka attended Northcliff High School in Johannesburg and dreamed of representing South Africa.

Erasmus, who is serving a six-game suspension, said the team had let themselves and the country down. The Springboks lost to France and then Ireland, their first back-to-back defeats since 2022. They last suffered three straight losses a year earlier, twice to Australia and once to New Zealand in the Rugby Championship.

Erasmus Demands No Room For Error In Final

We are disappointed in our last two games because we were not as effective as we should have been in a few areas of the game, and that cost us, Erasmus said. He stressed that there would be no room for error in the final and that the team must convert chances into points. Erasmus acknowledged that France would bring everything they have after taking confidence from their victory in Paris.

He described the final as an intense and emotionally charged encounter for both teams. He added that the Springboks understand the importance of making things right after letting the country down. South Africa team: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Ethan Hooker; Manie Libbok, Cobus Reinach; Gerhard Steenekamp, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Thomas du Toit; Salmaan Moerat, Lood de Jager; Siya Kolisi (capt), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Cameron Hanekom.

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Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche, Wilco Louw, Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert, Morne van der Berg, Canan Moodie, Manu Tshituka.