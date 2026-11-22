Rathgormack stunned Kerry champions Dr Crokes 2-10 to 0-14 to reach their first Munster final, while Nemo Rangers beat Fr Casey's 3-16 to 0-12 to reach a 20th provincial decider.

Rathgormack stunned Kerry champions Dr Crokes with a 2-10 to 0-14 victory to reach their first-ever Munster final. Second-half goals from Conor Murray and Stephen Curry sealed the win at Fraher Field.

Rathgormack will face Nemo Rangers in the decider after the Cork side beat Fr Casey's 3-16 to 0-12 in the other semi-final. Rathgormack are the first Waterford side to defeat Kingdom opposition since Ballinacourty beat Kilcummin in 2007. That result ended a wait of almost 20 years for Waterford football. Playing with the Fraher Field wind, Jason Curry's two-pointer followed by two more from Francis Roche had Rathgormack well placed.

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Rathgormack Flip Match Script With Blitz

Crokes closed out the half with three Tony Brosnan points and a Charlie Keating effort for a 0-9 to 0-7 lead. A Keating orange flag made it 0-12 to 0-9 turning for home. Rathgormack then flipped the script with a 2-1 blitz that turned the match on its head. Billy Power created the first goal in the 46th minute.

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Murray's shot was saved by All-Star keeper Shane Murphy before Murray regathered to ripple the net. Deise captain Murray added the lead point before Curry coolly tucked away their second goal from a penalty. Crokes bombarded the posts with seven late two-point efforts. Cian McMahon's was the only one to connect as Rathgormack held on for a famous win.

Meanwhile, Nemo Rangers became the first-ever club to reach a 20th provincial final after tearing Fr Casey's to shreds at Páirc Uí Rinn. The Cork kingpins blasted three goals inside 11 minutes and led 3-9 to 0-2 at half-time before slipping into cruise control in the second half. Ross Corkery and Colin Molloy celebrated after the match. Fr Casey's notched the first point through Daniel Daly.

Nemo Rangers Goal Surge Tears Fr Casey

They then had a half-hour wait until adding to their account in first-half stoppage time. Their lead lasted five minutes until Kevin O'Donovan's piercing run teed up Luke Horgan to lash into the far corner. O'Donovan got back to block Fr Casey's next shot, which resulted in a Ronan Dalton point at the other end. Seconds later, Dalton was in again and chose to sell a dummy before squaring for Ross Corkery to palm in.

With total kick-out dominance at this juncture, Nemo had their third goal in the 11th minute. O'Donovan was tripped by Seán Kilbridge and Eoin Morrissey black-carded the full-back before awarding a penalty, which Mark Cronin rolled home. Corner-back Kieran Histon was next to breach the cover, with his drop-kick whizzing over the crossbar. In all, Nemo returned 3-7 from 10 shots before their first miss.

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Fr Casey's Second Half Rally Falls Short

Sam Quigley earned the visitors a goal chance late in the first half, which Micheál Aodh Martin was alert to save. Eliah Riordan slotted the game's first two-pointer and Adrian Enright kicked three points as Fr Casey's won the second half by 0-10 to 0-7. Dalton's two-point free and a brace from substitute Bryan Hayes were Nemo's standout moments. The Munster final between Rathgormack and Nemo Rangers now awaits.

Rathgormack's win over Dr Crokes stands as one of the biggest results for Waterford football in nearly two decades.