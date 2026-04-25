Rathwood Home and Garden Centre Enters Examinership, Refunds Suspended

Irish home and garden retailer Rathwood has entered examinership due to financial difficulties stemming from undelivered orders and customer complaints. The company will continue to trade but has temporarily halted refund processing for outstanding orders.

Rathwood , a prominent home and garden centre based in Carlow, Ireland, has entered into examinership, a process designed to facilitate the restructuring of financially distressed companies.

This development comes amidst ongoing issues with undelivered customer orders and a significant number of complaints regarding delays and refund requests. Despite entering examinership, the company has affirmed its commitment to continue trading normally, maintaining operations and serving customers as usual.

However, a crucial aspect of this situation is the temporary suspension of refund processing for customers who are currently owed money for orders that were not fulfilled. Rathwood has explicitly stated that it is unable to address outstanding payments or refund requests until the examinership process is complete and the appointed examiners have submitted their initial report.

The company, which employs approximately 100 individuals, has been a fixture in the Wicklow-Carlow region for over three decades, evolving into one of Ireland’s leading outdoor living retailers. Its growth strategy included expanding beyond its primary location with concessions within other retail spaces and establishing a substantial online presence.

However, over the past year, Rathwood has faced mounting challenges related to order fulfillment. Customers who purchased items, such as garden furniture and firewood, through the company’s website experienced extensive delays, with orders repeatedly rescheduled. Initially, the company attributed these issues to the closure of a key supplier and announced a restructuring of its supply chain. Unfortunately, the problems persisted throughout the winter months, prompting a surge in complaints to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

The CCPC’s helpline report revealed that Rathwood was the second most complained-about company in Ireland in 2025, receiving 565 calls – surpassed only by Ryanair. Prior to entering examinership, Rathwood had already engaged with the CCPC and provided legally binding commitments to address the concerns of affected customers. Following an investigation, the CCPC found the retailer in breach of consumer protection legislation.

As a result, Rathwood agreed to issue refunds to consumers who had cancelled their orders due to delivery delays between October 2024 and September 2025. The company also pledged to provide the CCPC with detailed information regarding the affected consumers. The decision to enter examinership suggests that the financial strain caused by these issues, coupled with potential broader economic factors, has necessitated a more comprehensive restructuring process.

The examinership process will involve a thorough review of the company’s financial position and a proposal for a plan to restore it to viability. Customers awaiting refunds are now reliant on the outcome of this process, with the company promising updates once the examiners have completed their initial assessment. The situation highlights the importance of consumer rights and the role of regulatory bodies like the CCPC in protecting those rights





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