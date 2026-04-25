Rathwood Home and Garden World Enters Examinership, Refunds Suspended

Irish retailer Rathwood Home and Garden World has entered examinership and announced a temporary suspension of refunds for undelivered orders. The company will continue to trade during the process, but cannot currently address outstanding payments. This follows a report naming Rathwood as the second most complained-about store in Ireland in 2025.

Rathwood Home and Garden World, a well-established Irish family-owned retailer situated on the Carlow-Wicklow border near Tullow, has officially initiated the process of examinership. This move signifies a critical juncture for the company as it navigates significant financial challenges.

A formal announcement, released on the company’s website this past Saturday, detailed the decision and its immediate implications for customers. Crucially, Rathwood has stated it is currently unable to process refunds for orders that have not yet been fulfilled, leaving many customers in a state of uncertainty regarding their purchases. Despite entering examinership, the company intends to maintain regular business operations, with all stores remaining open and continuing to serve customers.

This continuation of trade is intended to provide a stable platform for the examinership process and to demonstrate the viability of the business. However, the inability to address outstanding payments or refund requests represents a substantial concern for those who have placed orders and are awaiting delivery or reimbursement. The examinership process itself is a legally sanctioned mechanism designed to offer struggling businesses a pathway to recovery, preventing outright liquidation.

It provides a period of protection from creditors, allowing the company to formulate and present a restructuring plan. Eligibility for examinership hinges on demonstrating a realistic prospect of survival, a key requirement that Rathwood will need to substantiate to the appointed examiner. The automatic moratorium granted upon appointment shields the company from creditor actions related to debts incurred up to the application date, providing breathing room to assess the situation and develop a viable strategy.

Rathwood’s statement emphasizes its commitment to operating within the bounds of the law and maintaining open communication with stakeholders, including customers, suppliers, and partners. The company acknowledges the regrettable situation regarding refunds and outstanding payments, assuring customers that these matters will be thoroughly reviewed as part of the examinership proceedings. Customers are directed to contact Rathwood via email for any inquiries, and the company expresses gratitude for the understanding and continued support during this challenging period.

This situation is particularly sensitive given recent reports highlighting Rathwood’s customer service issues. The timing of this announcement is particularly noteworthy, coming shortly after Rathwood was identified as the second most complained-about retailer in Ireland for the previous year, 2025. An investigation by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) revealed a significant surge in complaints, reaching 565 in 2025 compared to a mere 24 in the preceding year.

The complaints primarily centered around issues with refunds, indicating a pre-existing pattern of dissatisfaction among customers. Only Ryanair, the budget airline, received a higher number of complaints nationally, with 593. This history of customer complaints adds another layer of complexity to the examinership process, potentially impacting the trust and confidence of stakeholders. The CCPC report underscores the need for Rathwood to address its customer service deficiencies as part of its recovery plan.

Successfully navigating examinership will require not only financial restructuring but also a demonstrable commitment to improving customer relations and resolving outstanding issues. The future of Rathwood Home and Garden World now rests on the outcome of the examinership process and its ability to regain the trust of its customer base and secure a sustainable path forward. The appointed examiner will play a crucial role in assessing the company’s viability and formulating a plan that addresses the concerns of all stakeholders





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Rathwood Home and Garden Centre Enters Examinership, Refunds SuspendedIrish home and garden retailer Rathwood has entered examinership due to financial difficulties stemming from undelivered orders and customer complaints. The company will continue to trade but has temporarily halted refund processing for outstanding orders.

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