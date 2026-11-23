Baltimore Ravens fall to Carolina Panthers in a six-game losing streak. Lamar Jackson injuries and defensive struggles deepen playoff doubts for the NFL team.

The Baltimore Ravens endured a crushing 35-33 defeat against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, extending their winless streak to six consecutive games. This latest loss highlights the deepening crisis within the franchise as they fall to a 4-7 record with slim playoff hopes in the NFL . The defeat stands out as particularly painful given the team's ability to control the early portions of the match before collapsing under pressure.

Ravens Squander Early Lead Against Panthers

Baltimore began the contest with immense promise, establishing a commanding 12-0 lead that suggested a potential turnaround for a team suffering from recent instability. However, the momentum shifted dramatically when Justice Hill fumbled a ball while crossing the goal line on a drive that appeared destined to extend the lead further. Carolina capitalized on the error, scoring to take a 14-12 advantage and setting the stage for a chaotic remainder of the game.

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The remainder of the contest featured seven lead changes, showcasing a defensive struggle that ultimately favored the visiting squad. The Ravens failed to secure the victory despite numerous opportunities, demonstrating a critical inability to close out games that has plagued their season. The final score reflected a complete collapse of Baltimore's strategic execution in the final minutes against a determined Panthers defense.

Defensive Struggles Under Jesse Minter

Head coach Jesse Minter has faced significant scrutiny as the team's defensive identity erodes during his first season in charge. The unit has struggled to contain opposing offenses, holding just two teams this season to under 20 points. This performance contrasts sharply with the historical standards of the franchise, which has traditionally relied on a dominant defensive presence to secure victories.

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Internal discontent has surfaced publicly, with veteran cornerback Marlon Humphrey facing criticism and subsequent deactivation following remarks made on his podcast. Humphrey's comments regarding the team's culture drew rebuke from Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott , leading to an apology and a temporary removal from the active roster. These off-field issues have compounded the on-field failures, creating a distracting environment for the squad.

Linebacker Abdul Carter of the New York Giants provided a stark contrast in performance during a separate game, earning recognition for his dominant display against Jacksonville. Carter recorded two sacks, four tackles, two tackles for loss, and five quarterback hits in the Giants' 23-18 upset win. His twelve pressures ranked second in the league, highlighting the impact of a healthy edge rusher compared to Baltimore's current struggles.

Lamar Jackson Injury Impact on Offense

The absence of quarterback Lamar Jackson remains the central factor limiting Baltimore's ceiling this season. Jackson's injury history has been a persistent concern, with the star player having started every game in a single season just once in his career. Without his presence, the offensive line has faced increased pressure, and the play-calling has lacked the dynamic element that defines the Ravens' system.

Franchise reliability has also been questioned following the failed trade for defensive end Maxx Crosby from the Las Vegas Raiders . The Ravens negotiated to send two first-round picks for Crosby but withdrew due to medical concerns. This incident damaged the team's reputation for competence among agents and players, raising questions about future trust in the front office's operations.

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Playoff Hopes Fade With Six Game Losing Streak

Baltimore's current position in the AFC North is precarious, with the team needing a significant turnaround to reach the postseason. The franchise, which has made the playoffs in 16 of its 30 full seasons, is currently on a trajectory that deviates sharply from its historical success. Fans have voiced their frustration by booing players during recent home games, reflecting a growing disconnect between the locker room and the supporter base.

The combination of a new defensive coordinator, multiple starting quarterbacks this season, and the ongoing health issues of Jackson has created a perfect storm of instability. The Ravens must address these fundamental issues quickly if they wish to salvage their season and restore the standards that have defined their legacy in the NFL.