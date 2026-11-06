Ray McAdam Elected to Seanad in Culture and Education Panel Byelection

Former Dublin Lord Mayor Ray McAdam secures seat on the culture and educational panel following a byelection triggered by Seán Kyne's move to the Dáil, defeating three opponents.

Ray McAdam, the Fine Gael councillor and former Lord Mayor of Dublin, has been officially elected to the Seanad. This victory concludes a byelection that was triggered earlier this year when his party colleague, Seán Kyne, was elected to the Dáil. The win places McAdam into the 60-seat upper house of the Oireachtas, ensuring the total number of Senators remains at sixty.

Vote Count and Panel Election Details

McAdam secured his position on the culture and educational panel on the very first count, achieving a decisive victory with 104 per cent of the quota. The electorate responsible for this vote consisted of the entire membership of both Houses of the Oireachtas, comprising all 174 TDs and 59 Senators. This specific voting body ensures that the outcome reflects the preferences of the current legislative members rather than a general public ballot.

Also read Ray McAdam tipped to win Seanad byelection as rival fails to get Sinn Féin backing

The results for the other candidates highlighted the margin of McAdam's victory. Maeve O'Rourke, an academic and human rights lawyer, received 47 per cent of a quota. Caitlín Ní Bhroin, a language planning officer based in Co Donegal, garnered 40 per cent of a quota. University College Dublin academic Prof Patrick Walsh trailed significantly with just 7 per cent of a quota. These figures demonstrate a clear consensus among the voting members of the Oireachtas regarding McAdam's candidacy.

Political Dynamics and Opposition Performance

Maeve O'Rourke was widely considered to be McAdam's main rival in the race. She had successfully secured support from much of the Opposition bloc, positioning herself as a strong alternative to the Fine Gael candidate. The competitive nature of the race suggested a tight contest until the final preference transfers were calculated by the electoral officials.

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A significant setback for O'Rourke's campaign occurred when Sinn Féin directed their support toward Caitlín Ní Bhroin instead. This strategic decision fragmented the opposition vote and weakened O'Rourke's ability to challenge McAdam's quota. Furthermore, the Government parties hold a secure majority among the electorate of TDs and Senators. This structural advantage ensured that the Fine Gael candidate could comfortably pass the threshold required for election on the first count without needing to rely on second preferences from rival parties.

McAdam's Political Record and Vision

Ray McAdam, who was born in Co Cavan and raised in Co Fermanagh, described his election to the Oireachtas as an enormous privilege and responsibility. He issued a statement outlining his commitment to repaying the trust placed in him through hard work, practical action, and a determination to make a real difference. His message emphasizes accountability and tangible results for the constituents who supported his return to national politics.

McAdam brings extensive local government experience to his new role in the Seanad. He was first elected to Dublin City Council in 2009 and has retained his seat since that initial victory. His tenure includes representing the North Inner City for 17 years and serving as the Lord Mayor of Dublin. This long-standing connection to Dublin politics provides him with a deep understanding of the challenges facing urban communities and local governance structures.

Policy Priorities and Future Legislative Actions

In his acceptance statement, McAdam emphasized that politics must be judged by the difference it makes to people's lives. He outlined specific policy priorities that will guide his work in the Seanad. His stated goals include delivering more affordable homes, easing household costs for struggling families, and making communities safer through effective policy interventions. These issues reflect the immediate concerns of the Dublin Central constituency he continues to champion.

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McAdam affirmed that his commitment to the people and communities of Dublin Central is as strong as ever. He pledged to continue championing their interests and ensure their voices are heard at the national level. By moving from the local council chamber to the upper house of the Oireachtas, he aims to scale his advocacy work to influence broader legislative decisions. His tenure in the Seanad will begin with a focus on these core themes of housing, economic relief, and community safety.