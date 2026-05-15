RCPI Admits Unfair Dismissal of Project Co-ordinator Monsurat Balogun

A former employee of the RCPI has successfully sought a ruling of unfair dismissal after being abruptly terminated from her position, leading to significant financial hardship and a lengthy legal battle over compensation.

Monsurat Balogun, a mother of three who spent over a year navigating the hardships of unemployment, has successfully obtained a formal admission that her dismissal from the professional accreditation body for specialist doctors, the RCPI , was unfair.

Ms. Balogun had served as a project co-ordinator, earning an annual salary of 36,000 euros, until her employment was abruptly terminated in March 2025. The fallout from this decision was immediate and devastating, leaving her in a position where she had to explain to her children why they were being removed from their beloved after-school activities due to a sudden lack of funds.

Her struggle was brought before a tribunal under the provisions of the Unfair Dismissals Act 1977, where the emotional and financial toll of her experience was laid bare. The psychological impact of losing a stable income while managing a household was a central theme of her testimony, illustrating the human cost of corporate procedural failures. The circumstances of her exit were described as abrupt and devoid of proper communication.

Ms. Balogun revealed that she only became aware of her termination when she was suddenly locked out of the organization's computer systems. It was only after this systemic lockout that she discovered a termination letter had been sent to her personal email address. While the organization cited gross misconduct as the basis for her dismissal and provided one month's notice, the specific details of the alleged misconduct remained undisclosed during the hearing.

This was because the RCPI's legal counsel, Jason Murray, stated that the institution intended to concede that the dismissal process was unfair, thereby shifting the tribunal's focus entirely toward the matter of financial compensation. This admission of unfairness served as a critical turning point in the case, acknowledging that the employer had failed to follow due process. A significant point of contention during the proceedings was the internal appeal process.

The tribunal heard that Ms. Balogun was given a strict five-day deadline to file an appeal with the RCPI chief executive, Audrey Houlihan. However, the complainant argued that the very lockout that signaled her firing also prevented her from accessing the necessary information and documentation required to mount an effective internal appeal. This left her in a state of helplessness, focusing her energy on survival and the immediate pressure of paying bills once her final month of wages was exhausted.

The adjudication officer, Penelope McGrath, noted that while there had clearly been a workplace issue that led the employer to believe the worker was found wanting, the employer now acknowledged the procedural failure that rendered the dismissal unfair. Following her dismissal, Ms. Balogun engaged in a rigorous search for new employment, applying for at least nine different vacancies between July and September 2025. These applications spanned various roles in administrative customer support and events management.

However, she encountered significant obstacles, primarily the lack of a professional reference from her previous employer. When the respondent's counsel suggested that she had not proactively sought a reference from the RCPI, Ms. Balogun responded with a poignant question regarding how an unfairly dismissed employee could reasonably feel comfortable approaching an HR manager who had presided over their termination.

This exchange highlighted the often-overlooked difficulty of transitioning to new employment when a previous relationship with an employer has ended in acrimony and legal dispute. In an effort to rebuild her career and provide for her family, Ms. Balogun has since completed new training to return to her former role as a healthcare assistant, with expectations of earning between 25,000 and 30,000 euros per year.

Despite her proactive efforts to re-enter the workforce, the respondent's legal team argued that she had not fully complied with her obligations under the Unfair Dismissals Act to mitigate her losses by seeking new work. Consequently, they submitted that any redress granted by the Workplace Relations Commission should be strictly limited to four weeks of pay.

This case serves as a stark reminder of the precarious nature of employment security and the critical importance of adhering to fair procedural standards during termination to avoid lengthy, emotionally draining, and costly legal disputes





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Unfair Dismissal RCPI Employment Tribunal Worker Rights Labor Law

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Over 1.2m Cigarettes Seized at Offaly Business; Illegal Labels and Potential LossGovernment revenue officers and Gardaí apprehended around 1.2 million cigarettes from a business in Co. Offaly, estimated worth of over €1.1 million, representing a potential loss of approximately €890,000.

Read more »

Celebrating Chaos: A Reaction to a Chinese Zodiac Horse Alignment and a Reconstructed MessNews of the world is often seen as chaotic, but the article delves into how a Chinese astrological event and a reconstruction project can evoke feelings of both passion and chaos.

Read more »

Teenager from Limerick Wins Competition for Asthma-Aware DeviceNell McMahon, a 16-year-old from Co Limerick, has won a competition for her asthma-aware device, AsthmaSense, which predicts the risk of an asthma attack by monitoring local air quality.

Read more »

FM104's Zeinab Elguzouli worries about her safety online and is 'mindful' of what she sharesThe FM104 presenter loves posting online but admits that social media can have its downfalls and she is careful never to post her routines or too much personal information

Read more »

Legal Battle Over Dublin Apartment Project ContinuesThe ongoing legal dispute over a proposed apartment development in Dublin's Ranelagh neighborhood, which was initially granted planning permission but is now awaiting a fresh decision by An Coimisiún Pleanála, the successor to An Bord Pleanála.

Read more »