Bohemians to play men's games at RDS and women's at Frank Cooke Park during Dalymount redevelopment

Bohemians will vacate Dalymount Park at the end of May for a €60-million redevelopment, with the RDS hosting high-profile men's Premier Division fixtures and Tolka Rovers' Frank Cooke Park hosting the women's team.

Bohemians will vacate Dalymount Park at the end of May next season to allow a €60-million redevelopment by Dublin City Council, forecast to take two years, to begin.

Bohemians RDS and Tolka Rovers Venue Agreements

The club has confirmed an agreement, subject to approval by the FAI, for the newly refurbished RDS to host a number of high-profile men's Premier Division fixtures next season. The women's Premier Division home games will be held at Frank Cooke Park, the home of Tolka Rovers, located on Griffith Avenue.

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The plan had originally been for Bohemians to depart the Phibsborough venue last month, but this was postponed and the club is now set to remain in situ until the end of May. Bohs president Matt Devaney said hosting games at the RDS is a massive positive for the club and a great opportunity.

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He explained that capacity constraints at Dalymount and consistently sold-out home games in recent years had led to the club turning supporters and potential new fans away. The recent refurbishment of the RDS means some of the club's most high-profile fixtures will be played at a state-of-the-art facility with a capacity of over 20,000.

Devaney RDS Capacity Boost for Bohemians

Devaney said this provides an unrivalled matchday League of Ireland experience, which the club hopes will attract new supporters and capture the imagination of the friends, families and communities of its existing support base. Securing temporary arrangements for both senior teams has been a challenge, but Devaney called the use of Frank Cooke Park for the women's team another positive development.

The women's team has had the highest average attendances in the league at Dalymount Park, and the priority was to consolidate that and build on it further. Frank Cooke Park is a first-class pitch and clubhouse with a spectator capacity that matches current needs.

Frank Cooke Park Women's Team Accessibility

It is easily accessible and less than two miles from Dalymount, in the heart of one of the heartlands where the club draws considerable support, which the club hopes will help retain existing fans and attract new ones locally. Negotiations regarding the primary home venue at another League of Ireland stadium for the men's Premier Division team are being finalised, and the club hopes to update members in the near future.

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A statement from the club confirmed this, adding that the RDS agreement covers a number of high-profile fixtures. The redevelopment has already seen the demolition of the Tramway End over the past number of weeks, along with the removal of two of the famous old floodlights. Devaney said the club is now well and truly in the final leg of its time in the old Dalymount before leaving the ground at the end of May next year.

Devaney said he is conscious that the club previously committed to holding an information meeting with members as soon as possible regarding next year's stadium arrangements. He confirmed that remains the club's intention when all agreements are finalised. He also described the period as an exciting one as the club looks forward to the redevelopment works commencing, noting it has been a long journey to reach this point.

The club confirmed the RDS agreement in a tweet and also confirmed the Tolka Rovers arrangement for the women's team.