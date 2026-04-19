Real Sociedad Clinch Copa del Rey Title in Penalty Shootout Thriller Against Atletico Madrid

Real Sociedad secured their fourth Copa del Rey crown after a dramatic 4-3 penalty shootout victory over Atletico Madrid in a captivating final that ended 2-2 after extra time. The Basque side's triumph was sealed by Pablo Marin's decisive penalty, leaving Atletico to rue missed chances and a premature end to their domestic cup ambitions.

Real Sociedad has secured their fourth Copa del Rey title, triumphing over Atletico Madrid 4-3 in a dramatic penalty shootout following a thrilling 2-2 draw in Seville. The victory marks a significant achievement for the Basque club, while Atletico Madrid faces a season without domestic silverware, with their remaining hopes pinned on European competition.

Atletico's manager, Diego Simeone, expressed his profound disappointment following the penalty loss, stating that the immediate pain of the defeat overshadowed any thoughts of their upcoming Champions League semi-final. The match itself was a fiercely contested affair, characteristic of both sides' attacking prowess.

Real Sociedad set an early tone, scoring the fastest goal ever recorded in a Copa del Rey final through Ander Barrenetxea just 14 seconds into the game. The swift opener was a result of a well-placed long ball to Goncalo Guedes, who delivered a pinpoint cross for Barrenetxea to convert with a header past Atletico goalkeeper Juan Musso.

Atletico Madrid, seeking to add to their impressive 10 Copa del Rey titles, managed to claw their way back into the game. Ademola Lookman leveled the score with a drilled shot into the bottom corner, set up by a layoff from Antoine Griezmann on the edge of the penalty area. However, the lead was short-lived for the Rojiblancos. Just before halftime, Musso conceded a penalty when he collided with Guedes during an aerial challenge. Mikel Oyarzabal, who also scored from the spot in Real Sociedad's 2020 Copa del Rey triumph, calmly converted the penalty, sending Musso the wrong way and restoring Real Sociedad's advantage.

In the second half, Simeone introduced the imposing figure of Alexander Sorloth to add a physical presence to Atletico's attack. The equalizer eventually came through the skillful Julian Alvarez. The former Manchester City forward showcased his quality with a neat touch to spin away from his marker on the edge of the box, followed by another precise strike that found the top corner, his 19th goal of the season. This crucial goal forced the match into extra time and ultimately penalties.

During extra time, both teams had opportunities to secure a decisive victory. Johnny Cardoso missed a golden chance for Atletico in stoppage time, firing wide with only the goalkeeper to beat. Musso made a crucial save to deny Orri Oskarsson from close range, while Alvarez rattled the crossbar with a long-range effort. The tension culminated in the penalty shootout.

Real Sociedad's goalkeeper, Unai Marrero, proved heroic, saving two of Atletico's initial penalties, including those from Sorloth and Alvarez. Although Musso managed to save one penalty for Atletico, it wasn't enough. Pablo Marin stepped up to confidently smash home Real Sociedad's decisive fifth penalty, sparking jubilant celebrations among the Basque players and fans.

The defeat is a bitter pill for Atletico Madrid, particularly with their Champions League aspirations still alive. The focus now shifts to their European campaign, but the sting of this cup final loss will undoubtedly linger.





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