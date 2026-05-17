Recent remarks on immigration by former taoiseach Bertie Ahern 'particularly disappointing': Micheál Martin

Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern's recent remarks on immigration have been criticized by Micheál Martin, Taoiseach and Fianna Fáil leader. Martin also addressed the party's ardfheis in Dublin on Saturday and discussed various issues, including significant increases in profits by VHI and plans to shift the burden of paying for electricity grid investment away from consumer bills.

Recent remarks on immigration by former taoiseach Bertie Ahern were ‘particularly disappointing’ according to Martin, Taoiseach and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin . He also addressed the party's ardfheis in Dublin on Saturday.

The Coalition is considering plans to shift the burden of paying for investment in the electricity grid away from consumer bills. VHI announced significant increases in their profits and Martin indicated that healthcare inflation can increase at a higher rate than in the wider economy. He hinted at a restructuring of how the State pays for investment in the electricity grid. Martin also sought to downplay speculation about his future leadership and expressed concerns about external influences on British politics





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Immigration Bertie Ahern Micheál Martin Taoiseach Fianna Fáil Colaboration Energy Market Gas Electricity Profiteering Excessive Profiteering Electricity Grid Investment

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