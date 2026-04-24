Record Number of Americans Seek Irish Citizenship Amid Political Concerns

A surge in applications for Irish citizenship from US citizens reached a record high in 2025, driven by political anxieties and a desire for a more stable and inclusive society. The trend is also linked to an increase in Americans relocating to Ireland.

A significant surge in applications for Irish citizenship from US citizens was recorded in 2025, with a record-breaking 18,910 individuals seeking citizenship through the Foreign Birth Register (FBR).

This represents a dramatic increase from the 2,064 applications received in 2015, highlighting a growing trend of Americans seeking Irish passports. The increase wasn't consistent, with dips in 2020 and 2021 coinciding with the global Covid-19 pandemic, but the overall trajectory has been sharply upward. During Donald Trump’s first term, from 2017 to 2024, a total of 20,172 Americans applied for Irish citizenship.

However, the most substantial increase occurred following Trump’s re-election in November 2024 and subsequent inauguration in January 2025, with immigration lawyer Carol Sinnott, chairperson of the Irish Immigration Lawyers Association, observing a ‘very steady stream’ of applications since then. Sinnott attributes this surge to a growing sense of unease among US citizens regarding the political and social climate in the United States, prompting them to consider Irish citizenship as a ‘plan B’ or contingency for a more stable and welcoming environment.

Many applicants have long-known of their Irish ancestry and are now actively pursuing their eligibility for an Irish passport. The desire to secure Irish citizenship isn’t solely driven by political concerns; it’s also linked to an increasing number of Americans choosing to relocate to Ireland. Data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) reveals that nearly 10,000 Americans moved to Ireland in 2025, a substantial jump from the 4,900 who moved in 2024.

This figure significantly exceeds the annual average of around 5,000, indicating a notable shift in migration patterns. Many of these newcomers are seeking a Stamp 0 permission, which allows individuals with sufficient financial resources to reside in Ireland, often with the intention of retirement. The increase in asylum applications from Americans is also noteworthy, rising from 22 in 2024 to 94 in 2025, as reported by Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan.

Sinnott identifies the Trump administration’s policies towards transgender individuals as a key factor driving this increase in asylum requests. Executive orders restricting access to gender-affirming care in federally funded healthcare facilities have prompted many Americans to seek refuge in Ireland, where such care is more readily available and legally protected. The combination of political anxieties, social concerns, and a desire for a more inclusive society is fueling this unprecedented demand for Irish citizenship and residency among US citizens.

The trend reflects a broader perception of Ireland as a safe haven, offering both political stability and a welcoming social environment. While not all applicants intend to permanently reside in Ireland, the significant increase in those relocating demonstrates a tangible shift in attitudes. The availability of pathways for independent residency, such as the Stamp 0 permission, makes Ireland an attractive option for retirees and those seeking a change of lifestyle.

The surge in applications and relocations is placing increased pressure on Irish immigration services, but also highlights Ireland’s growing appeal as a destination for individuals seeking a more secure and inclusive future. The situation is being closely monitored by the Irish government, with ongoing discussions about how to manage the increased demand while ensuring the integrity of the citizenship and immigration processes.

The long-term implications of this trend are still unfolding, but it’s clear that the political climate in the United States is having a significant impact on the number of Americans seeking to establish ties with Ireland, whether through citizenship, residency, or relocation. This phenomenon underscores the interconnectedness of global events and the enduring appeal of Ireland’s heritage and values to those seeking a different path





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