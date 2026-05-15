Record Number of Coastal Awards Celebrates Environmental Excellence in Ireland

A total of 168 beaches, marinas, and tourism boats across Ireland were awarded Blue Flag and Green Coast Awards for the 2026 season, celebrating excellence in sustainability and water quality. County Kerry leads with the most Blue Flags, while County Cork tops the Green Coast Awards. Several beaches have recovered certifications after significant improvements in water quality.

A total of 168 awards were presented in the 2026 season for environmental excellence in coastal management , just one fewer than last year’s record-breaking total.

This year, 146 beaches received either a Blue Flag or a Green Coast Award, along with one tourism boat and nine marinas achieving recognition. A notable achievement this year is that 12 beaches earned dual honors, receiving both a Blue Flag and a Green Coast Award.

These distinguished coastlines include Balcarrick and Donabate in Fingal; Salthill and Silver Strand in Galway City; An Trá and Inis Oirr in Galway County; Inchydoney Beach East in Cork; Baile an Sceilg (Ballinskelligs) in Kerry; Bettystown in Meath; Enniscrone and Rosses Point in Sligo; and Bunmahon, Tramore, and Clonea in Waterford. County Kerry leads with the highest number of Blue Flags in 2026, securing 16 awards, including 14 managed directly by Kerry County Council.

Meanwhile, County Cork received the most Green Coast Awards, with 13, and also boasts the highest combined total of awards at 25. Tracey Lydon, Head of Operational Projects, Education & Community Action at An Taisce, highlighted the significance of the event, stating that the awards reflect the dedication of local authorities, Clean Coasts groups, marina operators, and tourism boat operators in meeting the stringent standards required by the Blue Flag and Green Coast Awards.

She commended all recipients and thanked Cork County Council for their hospitality in hosting the ceremony in Youghal, home to two Blue Flag beaches. Minister for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity Christopher O’Sullivan, TD, lauded the efforts of local communities and authorities in maintaining high environmental standards, emphasizing the global recognition of the Blue Flag as a symbol of sustainable coastal management. He noted that the awards demonstrate excellence in water quality, biodiversity protection, and collaboration with local tourism providers.

Some beaches marked significant recoveries this year, including Duncannon Beach in County Wexford, which received a Blue Flag for the first time since 2007, and Bunmahon Beach in County Waterford, which was awarded the Blue Flag for the first time since 2012. Both achievements were due, in part, to substantial improvements in in-season bathing water quality during the assessment period from 2022 to 2025.

Additionally, Skellig Bounty, a tourism boat operated by Aqua Terra Boat Tours on Valentia Island in County Kerry, has maintained its Blue Flag status for another year, renewing its certification from June 1, 2026. However, six beaches that received Blue Flags in 2025 did not retain their awards in 2026.

These include Lahinch in County Clare, Fountainstown in County Cork, Portsalon in County Donegal, Ardmore Beach and Counsellors’ Strand in Dunmore East, County Waterford, and Ballymoney North Beach in County Wexford. These beaches failed to achieve the ‘Excellent’ classification in the latest evaluation period (2022–2025), not meeting the water quality standard for re-certification. While they still received a ‘Good’ classification, the second-highest rating under the Bathing Water Quality Regulations 2008, they missed out on renewal.

Overall, 85 out of 153 identified bathing waters across Ireland were awarded a Blue Flag for the 2026 season, accounting for 55% of the total





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