Record Number of Students Sit Leaving Cert Exams Amid Expansion of Special Accommodations

The Leaving Certificate examinations commence with a record 66,911 students tackling English Paper One, as total participation hits an all-time high of 146,553. The number of special exam centres has also surged to 11,600, reflecting increased support for students with diverse needs under the RACE scheme. New time allowances and first-time assessments for Level 1 and 2 Learning Programme students mark significant changes this year, while a postmarking adjustment aims to counter pandemic-era grade inflation.

A record number of students are undertaking the Leaving Certificate examinations this year, with 66,911 candidates scheduled to sit English Paper One on Wednesday morning.

This surpasses the previous high of 66,304 set 21 years ago. The total number of students sitting Leaving Certificate, Leaving Certificate Applied and other exams has reached an all-time high of 146,553 candidates. The number of special examination centres has also climbed to its highest ever level at 11,600 across the country, up from 10,000 last year. Special centres are smaller exam halls for students who may require reading or writing assistance, have a medical condition, or behavioural difficulties.

These centres are provided under the Reasonable Accommodations at Certificate Examinations (RACE) scheme, which supports students with special educational needs who have difficulty communicating their knowledge due to physical, visual, hearing and/or learning difficulties. About 30,000 students across junior and senior cycles are eligible for supports under this scheme this year. For the first time, these candidates will receive an additional 10 minutes to complete their exams as part of an ongoing review of the RACE scheme.

Additionally, this year will see the first cohort of Senior Cycle Level 1 and Level 2 Learning Programme students complete their assessments. These programmes, introduced in 2024, were developed for students with complex learning and development needs. They are designed to prepare students for life beyond school and to live more independently, with areas of study including numeracy, communication, literacy and personal care.

This year these students will receive recognition of their achievements at the same time other senior cycle pupils receive their marks. The State Examinations Commission will apply a postmarking adjustment to students' papers. This measure was introduced last year to address grade inflation that occurred during the Covid years when teacher-predicted grades were used. Results have been artificially inflated since the pandemic.

The level of adjustment will be decided after all marking is complete and results are analysed. Last year's results were midway between 2020 and 2021 levels. This year, results are expected to be just below 2020 levels, which were ahead of 2019 levels by four percentage points. A statement from the Minister for Education encouraged students: "My message to students is to do your best, believe in yourselves and remember how much you have already achieved.

Just as importantly, take care of your wellbeing over the coming weeks and look after one another.

" Teachers noted the pressure on students, with one commenting that kids after the Leaving Cert English exam look "punch drunk" ahead of what is considered a tough first paper





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Leaving Certificate Exam Record Numbers Special Centres RACE Scheme Grade Inflation Postmarking Adjustment Level 1 And 2 Learning Programme

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