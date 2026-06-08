Rediscovering Home: From Dublin Streets to Kenmare's Hedgerows

A personal reflection on leaving city life behind and finding a deep connection to nature and community in rural Kenmare, evoking childhood memories of a grandparents' cottage.

Living in Kenmare has rekindled a sense of joy and peace I thought I had lost-a feeling that takes me back to summers at Ashgrove Cottage, my grandparents' former home in the Blackwater Valley.

That cottage, with its wild garden of blackcurrant and gooseberry bushes, ancient apple trees, and a cracked path splitting two raised beds trimmed with box hedging, is the image that comes to mind when I think of home. It was a place of happiness, where my sisters and I played among the hedges while Nana, with her headscarf and Claddagh brooch, and Granddad, with his cap and sore knee, watched over us.

That cottage is gone now, replaced by a pleasant bungalow with a tidy lawn, home to a young family who welcomed us when my husband and I introduced ourselves on the roadside. Behind the new house, the sloping pastures of Greenfield farm still roll down to the wide river, offering the same panoramic view of the Blackwater Valley punctuated by the Castle Tavern beside Ballyhooly Bridge.

Though the physical structure has vanished, the essence of Ashgrove Cottage remains etched in my memory as the true definition of home. For years, I chased a different kind of home. In my twenties and thirties, I lived in various city centres, dreaming of New York and embracing the vibrant energy of Dublin.

I bought an apartment on South Circular Road, a hard-won achievement as a single first-time buyer without parental backing, and I loved the view of trees from my windows-a stately avenue of beech, sycamore, and oak. In winter, when the leaves fell, I could see a stretch of the city beyond. That apartment represented success and independence, a place where I could host friends for wine and conversation, enjoy nights out and meals in restaurants with one too many cocktails.

Yet, deep down, I remained a country boy at heart. Perhaps the only evidence of this pull to rural life was my desire for a view of trees, which my Dublin home provided. But the city life, with its constant noise and pace, never fully satisfied that quiet longing for open fields and the scent of wild garlic.

The turning point came in 2020, when the lockdown forced me to Kenmare for three months with only a cabin-size suitcase and my work laptop. What could have felt like a sentence of isolation became a rediscovery of my true self. During those months, I reconnected with the simple pleasures of hedgerows, spotting forget-me-nots, celandines, and wild garlic, picking blackberries, walking under the sinuous arms of oak trees, and watching swallows dive and dance in the early evening.

Returned to nature, I was home, as if back at my grandparents' cottage, safe among the blackcurrant bushes, the echoes of my sisters' laughter, and the ancient apple trees. That experience convinced me to stay, and now six years later, I live on the outskirts of Kenmare, taking daily walks around Tubbrid, Kenmare Pier, and the loop around the wishing well in Dromore. Further afield, the MacGillycuddy's Reeks and Carrauntoohil offer grand adventures.

I love the small local community, where neighbours mind my dog, accept parcels from the postman, and chat while queuing for coffee-a stark contrast to the anonymity of my Dublin apartment block, where I never knew my neighbours. That lack of connection says more about me than them, but it reveals how much I craved a life woven into the fabric of a community.

The hardest part is the distance from my Dublin friends-four hours away, I miss those Thursday nights cracking open a bottle of wine and putting the world to rights, or sitting on South William Street, gossiping and people-watching. I still think fondly of my Dublin home, proud that it somehow came together, but that chapter has been put away. The truth is, for me, nature and home are inextricably interwoven.

They merged during those happy summer afternoons playing in the garden of Ashgrove Cottage, and later while adventuring in the surrounding Blackwater Valley-a world of smooth green fields glowing fluorescent in the summer sun, forests of sycamore and oak, all framed by rich hedgerows of blackberries, wild plums, and crab apples. Nana and Granddad brought us to that dreamlike space as often as they could, and we children were happy without ever recognising it as such.

I have rediscovered that happiness in Kenmare, where I walked my elderly dog most days in Reenagross, a small reserve of oaks that slopes down to the estuary, where greenshanks pick for worms in low tide. Here, I have found peace. This is home





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