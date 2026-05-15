Referee John Beaton and family under police surveillance after media backlash

The Scottish FA confirmed that referee John Beaton and his family spent the night at home under police surveillance after facing criticism following the award of a late penalty in Celtic's 3-2 win at Motherwell on Wednesday. The incident was a result of a 'hysterical media narrative' fueled by irresponsible post-match media interviews, commentary, and official social media posts.

REFEREE JOHN BEATON and his family spent last night at home under police surveillance , according to the Scottish FA. Beaton faced criticism following the award of a late penalty , which was scored, in Celtic ’s 3-2 win at Motherwell on Wednesday.

Celtic’s win kept them within a point of leaders Hearts. Those two sides meet at Celtic Park in Saturday’s final game of the league season. Beaton’s ordeal was a result of a ‘hysterical media narrative’ the Scottish FA said. The Scottish FA condemned in the strongest possible terms attempts to compromise the safety of match officials.

Such vigilantism, motivated by decisions perceived to be right or wrong on a field of play, is a scourge on our national game and we are grateful to Police Scotland for their swift intervention.

‘Inconvenient truth’ We are also clear, sadly, that this is the inevitable consequence of the heightening criticism, intolerance and scapegoating demonstrated this season by media pundits, supporters, official supporters’ groups, clubs, players, managers and former match officials. Those who have sought to apportion blame and conspiracy towards match officials to deflect from defeats or perceived injustices throughout the season have contributed to an environment that puts the safety of our staff and match officials in jeopardy.

This is the consequence of a hysterical media narrative, fuelled by irresponsible knee-jerk post-match media interviews, commentary and official social media posts. The cumulative effect impacts on our ability to provide enough referees to service our game at all levels. When it compromises the safety and wellbeing of our most senior match officials, enough is enough.

‘Intimidation, fear and alarm’ We will not allow this to become the norm. We will not allow a situation where match officials require special provision to protect their children at school to be considered an occupational hazard. We will not allow a situation where staying at home with the front door locked and avoiding the hazards of public interaction becomes a coping strategy.

The Scottish FA will be seeking to strengthen its rules to better protect those integral to the game and urge those who will doubtless join us in condemning incidents like this to support those proposals, not contribute to their watering-down on the basis of self-preservation. As we approach what should be an exciting finale to the season, we ask those who have personalised and hyperbolised their opinions, those who have sought the easy way out by attributing defeats to perceived refereeing errors, and those who have approved incendiary statements and posts to reflect on their contribution to creating an environment of intimidation, fear and alarm. We urge tolerance and perspective to prevent any further, unthinkable escalation





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Referee John Beaton Police Surveillance Media Backlash Criticism Award Of A Late Penalty Motherwell Celtic Hearts Final Game Of The League Season Scottish FA Police Scotland Hysteria Media Narrative Referees Match Officials Safety Wellbeing Self-Preservation Tolerance Perspective Reflection Incitement Alarm Intimidation Fear Hyperbolization Personalization Defeats Perceived Refereeing Errors Incendiary Statements Posts Reflect Contribution Environment Watering-Down Self-Preservation Coping Strategy Occupational Hazard Referees Match Officials Safety Wellbeing Self-Preservation Tolerance Perspective Reflection Incitement Alarm Intimidation Fear Hyperbolization Personalization Defeats Perceived Refereeing Errors Incendiary Statements Posts Reflect Contribution Environment Watering-Down Self-Preservation

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