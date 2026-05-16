Regan's Stud Farm Sues Magnier Over Anti-Competitive Practices

Regan's Newtown Anner Stud Farm Ltd has filed a legal action against Magnier, his son MV Magnier, Linley Investments trading as Coolmore/Castlehyde, Associated Stud Farms, Trans European Transport Ltd, and Coolmore executives Michael Ryan, William Macksey, Jerome Case, Paul Shanahan, and David Wachman. The High Court summons alleges the defendants have breached Irish and EU competition law through anti-competitive practices and abuse of a dominant position in the market.

Maurice Regan The legal action escalates the conflict between the two billionaires that began when they clashed in 2023 over rival bids for the In a legal action filed on Friday, Regan ’s Newtown Anner Stud Farm Ltd , which is also based outside Clonmel, has sued Magnier , his son MV Magnier , Linley Investments trading as Coolmore /Castlehyde and Associated Stud Farms, Trans European Transport Ltd, and Coolmore executives Michael Ryan, William Macksey, Jerome Case, Paul Shanahan and David Wachman.

O’Byrne & Halley Veterinary Surgeons Ltd, Fethard Surgical Ltd and Equine Diagnostic Laboratory Ltd, in which Magnier has ownership interests, are also named as co-defendants. A 10-acre site in Dublin 6 exposes the depth of Ireland’s planning paralysisThe High Court summons alleges the defendants have breached Irish and EU competition law through anti-competitive practices and abuse of a dominant position in the market.

Newtown Anner Stud is seeking a declaration prohibiting Magnier and Coolmore from instructing, directing, inducing, threatening or otherwise causing any third party including the Fethard Equine Hospital from ceasing or disrupting services to it. Mares and foals graze beneath Slievenamon at Coolmore Stud in Fethard, Co Tipperary.

File photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill The Regan stud wants a declaration that any concerted practice between the defendants that led to the Fethard Equine Hospital ceasing its provision of veterinary services to Newtown Anner is a breach of EU competition law. Newtown Anner Stud is also seeking an order that the defendants provide goods and services, including the provision of ‘covering services’ and veterinary hospital services, on terms no less favourable to those made available to other businesses.

The legal case from Regan’s stud farm also seeks an award of damages, which includes damages ‘for causing loss by unlawful means and/or intentional interference with economic relations’





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Regan Magnier Anti-Competitive Practices EU Competition Law Newtown Anner Stud Farm Ltd Fethard Equine Hospital Coolmore Irish Planning Paralysis Veterinary Services Covering Services Damages Heart Attack Comment Security Concerns Reputational Concerns Safety Concerns

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