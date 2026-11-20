The Religious Sisters of Charity raises serious planning objections against Pembroke Partnership's new apartment scheme on the Donnybrook site, citing overlooking and scale concerns.

The Religious Sisters of Charity has formally raised significant planning objections to a proposed residential development located on the former site of the Donnybrook Magdalene laundry in Dublin 4. The Catholic order, which operated the facility for more than a century, cited the excessive scale of the new construction and the risk of overlooking the convent residences as primary concerns in an observation filed with Dublin City Council.

Planning Objections and Scale Concerns

The core of the Religious Sisters of Charity's opposition centers on the physical proximity and height of the proposed apartment blocks. Avison Young, the commercial real estate advisory firm acting on behalf of the order, wrote to the council twice within the past year to detail these grievances. In a letter sent on November 20th, 2025, the firm noted that the development immediately adjoins St Mary's campus, which serves as the historical and spiritual home of the Sisters.

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The advisory firm stated that the proposed height presents a significant protrusion above existing buildings. They argued that the scheme's scale is excessive and creates a significant opportunity for overlooking the convent's courtyard and private residences. The letter further claimed that the minimal standards for daylight, sunlight, and shadow in the plans have failed to consider the wider potential impacts on the community living on the adjoining land.

Impact on Convent Residents and Amenities

St Mary's campus is currently home to more than 25 members of the Religious Sisters of Charity. It also contains the resting place of hundreds of sisters, including the congregation's founder, Mother Mary Aikenhead. Avison Young emphasized that any loss of light for these residents is unacceptable and that the proposed scheme poses a risk of diminishing the private amenity of the convent significantly.

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Additional concerns raised in the correspondence included potential noise pollution caused by construction activities and an apparent lack of car parking spaces on the site. The firm argued that these factors would materially impact the continued wellbeing and residential amenity of the Sisters residing at the historic campus.

Developer Response and Revised Plans

Attempts to build on the land have a lengthy history, with the developer Pembroke Partnership submitting and later withdrawing an application for a 25-unit development in 2017. According to council records, at least three separate planning applications have been filed since that time. Pembroke Partnership recently secured planning permission from Dublin City Council for a new scheme comprising 34 apartments, duplexes, and town houses.

A second letter from Avison Young, dated July 7th, 2026, stated that no material or significant change to the proposed development had been achieved since the order's previous correspondence eight months prior. The firm asserted that the revised plans resulted in more acute overlooking, a risk that materially increased due to recent architectural changes. The letter noted that a meeting held in good faith in May 2026 did not yield the expected design adjustments.

Community Appeal and Historical Context

While the Religious Sisters of Charity has not submitted a formal appeal, a coalition of local residents has challenged the council's decision by appealing to An Coimisiún Pleanála, the State's planning authority. The residents' coalition described the proposed housing development as inappropriate and unacceptable. They called for a more respectful approach sensitive to the community of survivors who experienced abuse and neglect at the facility.

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The site's history involves the operation of the Magdalene laundry from 1833 to 1992. The Justice for Magdalenes Research group estimates that up to 315 women and girls are believed to have died at the Donnybrook location. The McAleese report, an official government inquiry from 2013, noted that the laundry's capacity varied from 100 to 120 women and girls over much of its operational period.

In a recent statement, the Religious Sisters of Charity acknowledged the complex legacy of the institution. The order stated that the Church, the State, and wider society played roles in the exclusion and institutionalization of vulnerable women during that era. They noted that social attitudes and standards of that time were very different from those in Ireland today, and that the State relied heavily on religious congregations to provide social services for women arriving from family referrals, psychiatric services, or other institutions.