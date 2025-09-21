Remco Evenepoel Wins Third Consecutive Time-Trial Title at Road Cycling World Championships, Pogacar Misses Medal

Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel triumphs in the time-trial at the Road Cycling World Championships, with Tadej Pogacar narrowly missing a medal. The event also saw success for Marlen Reusser in the women's time-trial. Irish cyclists Darren Rafferty and Ryan Mullen participated in the event and will compete in the upcoming road race.

Remco Evenepoel of Belgium secured his third consecutive time-trial title at the Road Cycling World Championships held on Sunday, while Tadej Pogacar , a prominent figure in the cycling world, narrowly missed out on a medal, finishing less than two seconds off the podium. The event, hosted in Kigali, Rwanda, saw Ireland's Darren Rafferty finish in 23rd place, and Ryan Mullen, the current Irish time-trial national champion, placed three positions further back.

Both Irish cyclists are scheduled to compete in the upcoming 267km road race next Sunday, offering them another opportunity to showcase their abilities. The race unfolded with intense competition and strategic maneuvers, captivating spectators with its display of athleticism and determination. Evenepoel, who began his race against the clock with a two-and-a-half-minute delay compared to Pogacar, showcased remarkable stamina and skill. He overtook the fading Tour de France winner in the concluding stages, solidifying his dominant victory. Australia's Jay Vine secured the second position, and Belgian Ilan Van Wilder claimed the bronze medal, finishing a mere 1.6 seconds ahead of the competition. The event highlighted the unpredictable nature of cycling, as athletes pushed their limits and strategized to achieve victory. \Evenepoel's triumph in Kigali marks his third consecutive world title in the time-trial discipline. He previously won the 2023 time-trial in Glasgow and successfully defended his title in Zurich a year later. Furthermore, his achievements include winning the road race world title in Australia in 2022, demonstrating his versatility and prowess across different cycling disciplines. The 25-year-old cyclist's most recent success occurred a year after his spectacular double victory at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, where he secured gold medals in both the road race and the time-trial. Evenepoel's ambition extends to emulating this achievement in the upcoming road race, where Pogacar is considered the frontrunner. Evenepoel expressed his confidence and anticipation for the next race, stating, “I was on great form today, I hope I feel like this again next Sunday.” The time-trial victory places Evenepoel among cycling's elite, with only two other athletes having won more than three world time-trial titles. German Tony Martin and Swiss Fabian Cancellara each hold the record with four victories, showcasing the magnitude of Evenepoel's accomplishment. Evenepoel's strategic performance, starting last and setting a rapid pace, placed him in the lead early in the race. At the first time check, he held a 45-second lead, demonstrating his control and dominance throughout the competition. Pogacar, in contrast, appeared to struggle, yet showed grace in congratulating Evenepoel at the finish line despite the disappointment of not winning a medal. \In the women's time-trial, Marlen Reusser of Switzerland secured a golden victory, marking a breakthrough after experiencing several near misses in major championships. Reusser, a qualified doctor, dominated the race on a challenging course featuring steep climbs, including the cobbled Kimihurura hill, which posed difficulties for less experienced riders. Reusser's victory was a testament to her hard work and perseverance in the sport, solidifying her place among the world's top cyclists. The Swiss rider completed the race ahead of Dutch cyclists Anna van der Breggen, who finished 52 seconds behind, and Demi Vollering, who finished 1 minute and 05 seconds behind, securing the silver and bronze medals respectively. The race provided an exciting display of talent and determination, showcasing the diverse skills and strategies employed by elite female cyclists. The competition was a true test of endurance, skill, and mental fortitude, highlighting the dedication and commitment of all participants. The cycling world celebrated the accomplishments of both Evenepoel and Reusser, and eagerly anticipates the upcoming road race, where athletes will seek to make their mark and further solidify their legacies in the sport. The event was a significant milestone in the cycling calendar, demonstrating the dedication and talent within the sport and offering a glimpse into the future of competitive cycling





The42_ie / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cycling Road Cycling World Championships Remco Evenepoel Time-Trial Tadej Pogacar Marlen Reusser

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Young Motorist Killed in Galway Road CollisionA man in his 20s died after his car collided with a van on the N17 near Milltown, County Galway this morning. The road is closed while authorities investigate and appeal for witnesses. The van driver, a man in his 50s, was seriously injured and airlifted to University Hospital Galway.

Read more »

Dunlevy and Kelly Triumph Again: Para-cycling Duo Claim World Championship GoldKatie-George Dunlevy and pilot Linda Kelly continue their dominant run, winning two more gold medals at the UCI Para-cycling World Championships. This victory adds to their already impressive collection of achievements, solidifying Dunlevy's status as Ireland's most successful Paralympic athlete.

Read more »

Man Dies in Ballycotton, Co. Cork, Heavy Goods Vehicle IncidentA man in his 40s died following a fatal road traffic incident involving a heavy goods vehicle in Ballycotton, Co. Cork. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are investigating the incident, which occurred on the L3633 Church Road. The road is closed for a technical examination. The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has also launched an investigation.

Read more »

Elderly Man Dies After Ballymena Road CrashAn 80-year-old man, Robert Bamber (Roy), has died following a three-vehicle collision in Ballymena, Co Antrim. The crash occurred on the Moorfields Road on September 10th, and he passed away on Friday, September 19th, after being hospitalized. Police are appealing for witnesses and information.

Read more »

Serious M9 Motorway Collision in Kilkenny Leaves Four Hospitalized, Investigation UnderwayEmergency services are investigating a serious single-vehicle road traffic collision on the M9 motorway in County Kilkenny, which resulted in four people being hospitalized in a serious condition. The incident occurred on Saturday evening, prompting a call for witnesses and dash-cam footage. This event happened shortly before a fatal incident on the M8 motorway in Co. Cork.

Read more »

Two Fatalities in Less Than 24 Hours Rock Ireland's RoadsIreland is reeling from a series of tragic road incidents, with two individuals losing their lives in separate collisions within a short timeframe. Additionally, four people remain in serious condition after a separate incident. Gardaí are appealing for information and investigating the circumstances surrounding these events.

Read more »