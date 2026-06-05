Remigration Summit Raises Alarm on Far-Right Activism in Ireland

A summit advocating for the deportation of unassimilated citizens and children of non-white immigrants, attended by individuals linked to neo-Nazi groups, has sparked concerns about a new phase in far-right activism in Ireland. The event featured a former US border patrol official whose attire was interpreted as referencing Nazi commander attire.

A controversial summit on 'remigration', a term that advocates for the deportation of not just illegal immigrants but also citizens and children of non-white immigrants deemed unassimilated in western society, took place in Europe recently.

The event, attended by activists and elected representatives with alleged links to neo-Nazi groups, was held under tight security behind tall gates. The Irish Times gained access to the summit, where delegates cheered the speakers, including a former US border patrol official, Greg Bovino, whose attire was widely interpreted as referencing Nazi commander attire. Critics argue that remigration is a sanitized way of describing state-sanctioned ethnic cleansing, raising concerns about a new phase in far-right activism in Ireland.

Irish Times investigative reporter Conor Gallagher, who has been tracking far-right groups in Ireland, is reporting on this development





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Remigration Far-Right Activism Ireland Neo-Nazi Groups Deportation Unassimilated Citizens

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