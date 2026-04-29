Remote Work Legislation Failing Employees, Unions Tell Committee

Testimony to the Oireachtas Committee reveals the current right to request remote work is ineffective, with employers facing minimal inconvenience and high-profile return-to-office mandates causing significant disruption. Government approval rate figures are based on a very small sample size.

The current legislation regarding the right to request remote work in the Republic of Ireland is failing to adequately protect employees and is largely seen as inconsequential by many employers, according to testimony presented to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Enterprise, Tourism and Employment .

Representatives from the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) and the Financial Services Union (FSU) detailed significant shortcomings in the law, highlighting a disconnect between the government's reported success rates and the lived experiences of workers. Laura Bambrick, ICTU’s Social Policy Officer, explained that employers generally view the code as merely an ‘administrative inconvenience,’ particularly when they are unwilling to grant or have revoked permission for remote work.

The legislation only mandates that employers state a reason for denying a request or reversing a prior approval, without requiring any supporting evidence demonstrating a negative impact from remote or hybrid arrangements, or how increased in-office presence will resolve the stated issues. This lack of enforcement allows employers to easily dismiss requests without justification, effectively rendering the ‘right to request’ largely symbolic.

The committee heard that the government’s frequently cited figures of 94% and 97% approval rates for remote work requests are based on an extremely limited sample size – just 124 employees and 72 employers respectively. These numbers, described as ‘tiny subsamples’ and potentially within the margin of error, do not reflect the reality experienced by many workers.

The FSU highlighted the recent decisions by AIB and Bank of Ireland to significantly increase mandatory in-office attendance as the ‘biggest issue in the sector since the strike of 1992. ’ Brian McDowell, FSU’s Head of Public Affairs, described instances of employees being compelled to commute long distances to Dublin, despite previously working successfully from local hubs, without any demonstrable benefit to the companies.

This return-to-office push is causing significant disruption and hardship for employees, and the current legislation offers little recourse. The unions emphasized that while collective agreements and employment contracts can provide some protection, the legislation is intended to establish minimum standards when such agreements are absent or insufficient. The core issue lies in the imbalance of power between employers and employees. The current law places a disproportionate burden on workers to challenge decisions, with limited avenues for effective redress.

The Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) cases brought by employees have a near-zero success rate, further demonstrating the ineffectiveness of the existing framework. While acknowledging that some roles inherently require in-person presence, the unions argued that the legislation needs to be strengthened to provide genuine protection for employees seeking remote or hybrid work arrangements. This includes requiring employers to provide concrete evidence supporting their reasons for denying requests or reversing approvals, and establishing a more robust enforcement mechanism to ensure compliance.

The discussion also touched upon the importance of considering the broader benefits of remote work, such as reduced commuting times, improved work-life balance, and positive environmental impacts. Ultimately, the unions called for a fundamental reassessment of the legislation to ensure it delivers on its promise of empowering employees and fostering a more flexible and equitable work environment.

The current situation, they argued, leaves workers vulnerable to arbitrary decisions and undermines the potential benefits of remote work for both individuals and the economy





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Remote Work Legislation Employment AIB Bank Of Ireland Trade Unions WRC Hybrid Work Oireachtas Committee

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