Renovated Turnkey Home with B3 Rating and Prime Phibsborough Location

A fully renovated 85sq m (915sq ft) terrace home in Phibsborough, Dublin, featuring a B3 energy rating, original fireplaces, and a private outdoor space. The property includes three bedrooms, two reception rooms, and a utility room, with scope to extend. Situated between the canal and North Circular Road, directly opposite a public park, and within walking distance of the city centre, Mater Hospital, and Botanic Gardens.

Number 3 on a tranquil terrace between the canal and North Circular Road, directly facing a public park, has been fully renovated by its owners since 2020.

The 85 square meter home, purchased for €525,000, blends modern updates with original character. A gravelled driveway leads to an entrance via steps. Inside, a newly tiled hallway introduces a simple, neutral design throughout. To the left is a compact livingroom suitable for a small sofa and armchair.

At the rear, an open plan kitchen and dining area features clean white walls, dark blue units, and a breakfast bar. A utility room with access to the rear garden adjoins the kitchen. Upstairs, two double bedrooms retain original fireplaces; a third bedroom serves as a home office, nursery, or child's room. The bathroom is fully tiled with white subway tiles and a mosaic shower area.

A Stira staircase provides attic access. The front garden is well planted and screened; side gates open onto a gravelled passage leading to a paved patio. Potential exists to extend subject to planning. The house has been rewired, replumbed, and fitted with a new gas boiler, windows, and doors, achieving a B3 energy rating.

Location is key: Phibsborough village, Mater Hospital, and the Botanic Gardens are nearby, and the city centre is easily accessible on foot, by bike, or via public transport. The property suits buyers seeking a straightforward move with minimal immediate work required





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Dublin Property Phibsborough Home Renovated Terrace B3 Energy Rating Turnkey House Three Bedroom Garden Patio City Centre Access

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