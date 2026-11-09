Rental Property Furnishing Flexibility and Tenant Requests

Prospective tenants learn when to request furniture removal from landlords and how financial implications affect landlord decisions during the rental application process.

Shirleen Rigby, a property managing agent and an associate member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland, provides guidance on tenant requests regarding furnished accommodations. A recent inquiry from a reader highlighted a common dilemma where a prospective tenant viewed a rental property advertised as fully furnished. The tenant possessed existing furniture and sought to remove larger items from the premises to avoid storage issues. During the viewing, the tenant asked if the landlord would consider removing specific pieces, but was informed that the final decision would be made only after a suitable tenant was selected. This scenario illustrates the typical constraints and flexibility surrounding furnishings in rental agreements.

Optimal Timing for Tenant Furniture Requests

The most effective strategy for prospective tenants is to raise requests for furniture removal immediately during the initial viewing. Waiting until the application process has progressed significantly reduces the likelihood of a favorable outcome. Tenants should clearly explain to the letting agent which specific items they wish to have removed, noting that they already own similar furniture. It is equally important to indicate where they remain flexible. For instance, a tenant might agree to keep the dining table and chairs but require the landlord to remove the beds. This clear distinction helps the agent formulate a precise request to present to the landlord.

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Communication remains a critical factor when other viewers are present. If the property is in high demand with multiple interested parties, sending a follow-up email after the viewing is a prudent step. This written record ensures the request is documented and can be considered alongside other applicant details. Clear communication establishes the tenant's preferences while allowing the landlord to assess the logistical feasibility of accommodating those wishes without disrupting the leasing timeline.

Landlord Financial and Practical Constraints

Landlords face significant practical and financial considerations when responding to requests to remove furniture. A primary constraint is the lack of available storage facilities for unwanted large items. Without space to store removed beds or sofas, landlords may be forced to sell the items or dispose of them entirely. This creates an immediate financial burden and logistical challenge for the property owner who must then manage the disposal or resale process.

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The financial implications extend beyond the initial removal. When the tenant eventually vacates the property, the landlord faces the expense of replacing the removed items to restore the property to its fully furnished state. A request that appears straightforward to a tenant can therefore have long-term cost implications for the landlord. These potential expenses can deter property owners from agreeing to such requests, especially if they are already operating on tight margins. The cost of replacing furniture adds to the overall overhead of maintaining a rental asset.

Strategic Preparation and Market Positioning

These logistical issues can often be avoided when preparing a property for its first letting. Shirleen Rigby notes that agents frequently advise landlords to delay purchasing certain items, such as beds, until they have a better understanding of the prospective tenant's requirements. This strategic approach prevents unnecessary expenditure if the tenant brings their own furniture. However, once a property has been fully furnished and advertised as such, there is significantly less scope for making changes. The marketing of the property is based on the existing inventory, making deviations more complex.

Prospective tenants must also recognize that landlords are evaluating multiple applications simultaneously. Where applicants are otherwise equally suitable in terms of references and income, a landlord may favor the application that involves fewer additional arrangements and costs. A tenant requesting the removal of furniture introduces extra steps and potential expenses for the landlord. This can place the requesting tenant at a disadvantage compared to an applicant who accepts the property as shown.

Strengthening the Application Process

While it is entirely reasonable to ask for furniture to be removed, tenants should understand that landlords are not always in a position to accommodate such requests. Having comprehensive references in order before the viewing can significantly strengthen a tenant's position. Providing a complete application demonstrates professionalism and reliability, which may help offset the inconvenience of a furniture removal request.

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Clear communication and realistic expectations are key to navigating these situations successfully. The Property Clinic, a readers' service provided by the Irish Times, offers general information only and does not constitute professional advice. Readers are advised to obtain specialist counsel before taking action based on this content. The Irish Times and its contributors, including Shirleen Rigby, accept no liability for any loss or damage arising from reliance on the content provided in this column.