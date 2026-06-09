Report Finds Serious Dereliction of Duty in Handling of Bill Kenneally Abuse Case

A commission of investigation into serial sex abuser Bill Kenneally reveals serious failures by Gardaí and health authorities in the 1980s, leading to delayed justice.

A landmark Commission of Investigation report into convicted paedophile Bill Kenneally has found there was a serious dereliction of duty by senior Garda officers when they learned Kenneally sexually abused a boy in the late 1980s.

Retired High Court judge Michael White, who led the inquiry, also criticised the South Eastern Health Board for failing to follow through on complaints of sexual abuse that could have led to Kenneally being caught much sooner. The report, published on Tuesday by Minister for Justice Jim O'Callaghan, details systemic failures across multiple state agencies in responding to reports of abuse by Kenneally, a former basketball coach and Fianna Fáil tallyman who is now serving time for abusing 15 children between 1979 and 1990.

The commission was established after years of campaigning by victims, led by Jason Clancy and four other men who were abused by Kenneally as boys. They had learned that Kenneally was questioned by gardaí in 1987 about the abuse of another boy but was never prosecuted.

In November 2016, the victims presented a detailed dossier to then Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald, calling for an inquiry into what gardaí and the local health board knew about Kenneally in the late 1980s. The government approved the commission in May 2017, but delays ensued due to concerns about prejudicing potential criminal proceedings against Kenneally. The commission was eventually formally established under retired circuit court judge Barry Hickson, but Judge White took over after Hickson's term.

The report makes several key findings and recommendations. It highlights that the Law Reform Commission should be asked to give urgent consideration to whether a new offence of serious dereliction of duty by a public official should be created, falling short of deliberate perversion of the course of justice. Judge White also found that the South Eastern Health Board failed to act on complaints that could have stopped Kenneally earlier.

Minister O'Callaghan acknowledged the bravery of the victims and thanked them for their perseverance. He said he will now reflect on the findings and allow victims time to read and consider the report. The publication marks a significant step in holding state agencies accountable for their failures in protecting children from a serial abuser who operated with impunity for years





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Bill Kenneally Commission Of Investigation Garda Dereliction Child Sexual Abuse Waterford

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