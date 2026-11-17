Troy Parrott scored two penalties and Jack Moylan added a header as Ireland beat Kosovo 3-0 at the Aviva Stadium to finish second in Nations League B3 and secure a March promotion play-off.

Troy Parrott scored two penalties and Jack Moylan added a header as Ireland beat Kosovo 3-0 at the Aviva Stadium to finish second in Nations League B3 and secure a March promotion play-off and a second seeding for the Euro 2028 qualifier draw on December 6th.

A crowd of 50,381 watched Heimir Hallgrimsson's side leapfrog Kosovo. Parrott won both penalties himself. On 26 minutes his goal-bound header forced defender Kreshnik Hajrizi to handle on the line. Referee Edgars Malcevs pointed to the spot and showed a red card.

Also read Nathan Collins ruled out of Ireland's Nations League game against Kosovo

Troy Parrott Scores Two Penalties

Parrott converted the first penalty on 28 minutes, finishing close to the top corner. He won the second by reacting quickest to Jayson Molumby's parried shot, was brought down by goalkeeper Arijanet Muric, and scored straight down the middle on 50 minutes. Moylan, a former Shelbourne player, scored the third on 75 minutes with a powerful back-post header from a Liam Kitching cross. He ran to celebrate near his family in the south end.

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He knew he had about five seconds to score before being replaced by Chiedozie Ogbene. Kitching and Harvey Vale came on at half-time and kept the pressure on. Parrott was named senior men's player of the year for 2025 earlier in the week. His 17th international goal puts him level with Shane Long in half the caps.

He now has seven goals from seven competitive internationals in 2026. Caoimhin Kelleher made fine saves from Ilir Krasniqi and Fisnik Asllani before the red card to keep a clean sheet. Dara O'Shea pushed forward and powered two headers just over. Adam Idah had chances but his touch was heavy when clean through.

Yellow Cards Hit Key Players

Finn Azaz was wasteful at times. Liam Scales and Ryan Manning picked up first-half yellows and were substituted at the break. They will miss the play-off. John Egan was also booked needlessly and made way for Kitching.

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James Abankwah patrolled the right flank for 83 minutes. At half-time, David O'Leary was inducted into the FAI's Hall of Fame. The scorer of the famous penalty against Romania at Italia 90 received a standing ovation. Parrott's awards were announced at the break.

Ireland Secure Promotion Play-Off Spot

Hallgrimsson wanted the same mentality and attitude shown in Linz. Ireland's 3-0 win secures a play-off against Serbia, Croatia, Norway or Wales and guarantees the FAI a full house in March. Northern Ireland were promoted as Justin Devenny earned a draw in Hungary.