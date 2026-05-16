Republic of Ireland 5 Grenada 0: Irishman Scores Hat-trick on Debut

The Republic of Ireland team had a successful debut for Jack Moylan as he became the first player to score a hat-trick on his international debut. However, the first half was quite challenging for the team, but they never looked back once goals started pouring in.

Republic of Ireland 5 Grenada 0 JACK MOYLAN BECAME the first Republic of Ireland player in 39 years to score a hat-trick on their international debut as the Boys in Green overcame a frustrating first half to run out 5-0 winners against Grenada .

Substitute Tom Cannon opened the floodgates with a strike two minutes after coming on and Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side never looked back from there. This friendly, which saw seven players make their international bow, with a Grenada team ranked 163rd in the world is the first of three games this summer, and Moylan has surely played himself into contention for the fixtures with Qatar and Canada





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Republic Of Ireland Grenada Jack Moylan Hat-Trick Debut Friendly

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