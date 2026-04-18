Republic of Ireland Aim for Back-to-Back Wins Against Poland in World Cup Qualifier

Carla Ward's Republic of Ireland Women's National Football Team seeks to build on their recent 3-2 victory over Poland by securing another crucial win in their World Cup qualifying campaign. Facing Poland at home at the Aviva Stadium, the Girls in Green are looking to strengthen their standing in a challenging group that includes powerhouses France and the Netherlands, with captain Katie McCabe a key figure in their bid to reach the finals in Brazil.

The Republic of Ireland Women's National Football Team is poised for a crucial World Cup qualifying encounter this afternoon as they face Poland once again. Following a hard-fought 3-2 victory against the same opposition in Gdansk earlier this week, Carla Ward's squad, affectionately known as the Girls in Green, are under pressure to secure another win.

This is not just about extending a recent success; it's about solidifying their position in a highly competitive group that also features formidable nations like France and the Netherlands. A victory today would significantly bolster their aspirations to qualify for next year's finals, scheduled to be held in Brazil. The Irish contingent, spearheaded by their inspirational captain Katie McCabe, along with the tireless Denise O'Sullivan and the rest of the squad, are driven by an intense desire to reach this prestigious global tournament. McCabe, in particular, has demonstrated exceptional leadership and focus. Despite speculation surrounding her potential departure from Arsenal, she has vehemently dismissed any notion that these off-field considerations are affecting her performance. Her words were matched by her actions on the pitch in Gdansk, where she delivered a moment of sheer brilliance, scoring a spectacular volley that proved decisive in Ireland's triumph. The hope is that such moments of individual magic will be replicated today as the team aims to build on their recent momentum. The anticipation for this afternoon's clash is palpable, with kick-off scheduled for 3pm. Supporters eager to follow the action can tune into RTE 2 or stream the game live on the RTE Player. For those who prefer real-time updates, a live blog will be available, providing minute-by-minute coverage as the drama unfolds at the iconic Aviva Stadium. This match represents a significant opportunity for Ireland to take a substantial step forward in their World Cup qualification campaign, showcasing the team's growing strength and determination on the international stage





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Republic Of Ireland Women World Cup Qualifying Poland Katie Mccabe Aviva Stadium

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ireland v Poland: Improved pitch at Aviva Stadium will help both teams, says Megan ConnollyTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Ward Welcomes Selection Dilemma as Ireland Boosted by Carusa and Littlejohn Returns for Poland ShowdownRepublic of Ireland head coach Carla Ward sees the return of Kyra Carusa and Ruesha Littlejohn from injury as a positive selection challenge ahead of their crucial World Cup qualifier against Poland at the Aviva Stadium. The team is aiming to build on their previous 3-2 victory and secure a favorable position for 2027 World Cup qualification.

Read more »

Two-thirds of Ireland's women's rugby XV are based in IrelandThis is in stark contrast to their FAI soccer equivalents who are also in action this weekend

Read more »

Ireland and Poland Face Off Again in Crucial World Cup QualifierIreland seeks to build on their first-leg advantage against Poland in a pivotal 2027 Women's World Cup qualifying match at Aviva Stadium. Following a hard-fought 3-2 victory, Carla Ward's side aims for another win to solidify their position in Group A2 and inch closer to qualification.

Read more »

Ireland Eyes World Cup Qualification After Dominant First Leg Victory Over PolandIreland is poised to take a significant step towards the 2027 Women's World Cup after a thrilling 3-2 away win against Poland. The second leg at Aviva Stadium presents an opportunity to consolidate their position in Group A2 and aim for automatic qualification. Key players are returning, and the team is focused on maintaining defensive solidity and exploiting Poland's weaknesses.

Read more »

Live Republic of Ireland v Poland: Ireland look to replicate Gdansk coup at the AvivaTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »