Ireland Drawn With Spain, Norway and Switzerland in 2027 Nations League

The Republic of Ireland women's team will face reigning world and European champions Spain, Norway and Switzerland in Group A1 of the 2027 UEFA Women's Nations League, with group winners earning a place at the 2028 Olympic Games.

The Republic of Ireland women's team has been drawn in Group A1 of the 2027 UEFA Women's Nations League alongside reigning world and European champions Spain, Norway and Switzerland.

The draw took place in Nyon, Switzerland on Tuesday. The group was described as extremely tough but incredibly exciting for the Irish squad. The prize for winning the group is a place in the Nations League semi-finals next August and a spot at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. Spain have won the last two Nations Leagues and are ranked number one in the FIFA women's world rankings.

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Their squad includes Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas, who have won the last six Ballon d'Or Féminins between them. Norway are ranked 13th in the world, eight places higher than Ireland. The sides last met in 2018, when Norway won 2-0 in Tallaght and 1-0 in Stavanger in their World Cup qualifying group. Norway won the World Cup in 1995 and two European Championships in the 1990s.

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Group Opponents and World Rankings

Switzerland are the outsiders in the group, ranked 26th, five places below Ireland. Ireland last played Switzerland in 2014, winning 2-1 at the Cyprus Cup. Denise O'Sullivan played and scored in that match at the age of 20. Ireland are ranked 21st in the world, placing them between Norway and Switzerland.

Ireland last played Spain 10 years ago, losing a Euro 2017 qualifier 3-0 in Madrid. Since then Spain have become the dominant force in women's football. How Group A1 qualification works: the four group winners in League A progress to the Nations League semi-finals and qualify for the 2028 Olympic Games. The bottom side in the group is relegated to League B. The third-place finishers contest a promotion/relegation play-off.

Every match carries consequences for the final standings and the Olympic route. Ireland's immediate focus is the World Cup play-off final against Poland next month. The first leg is in Gdansk on Tuesday 1 December. The return tie is at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday 5 December.

Fixture Windows and Northern Ireland Draw

The prize is a place in next summer's World Cup finals in Brazil. Full fixture details for the Nations League group will be confirmed later this month. The matches will be played in windows during February and March, April, and June 2027. This means the Irish squad will have a block of competitive fixtures across the first half of next year.

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Northern Ireland were also involved in the wider draw and were placed in Group B3 with Poland, Finland and Belarus. That group sits in League B, so Northern Ireland's campaign will run separately from the Republic of Ireland's League A schedule.