Ireland Name Starting XI to Face Austria in Nations League Clash in Linz

Ireland face Austria in Linz knowing wins over Austria and Kosovo would secure promotion to League A. Nathan Collins returns with Adam Idah and Troy Parrott leading the line.

Ireland have named their starting XI to face Austria in tonight's Nations League clash at the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz, with kick-off set for 7.45pm Irish time.

Nathan Collins returns to the side, while Adam Idah and Troy Parrott lead the line for the Boys in Green. Earlier today, Kosovo and Israel drew 0-0 in Pristina, a result that shapes the group ahead of this evening's game. Kosovo played the last half hour with 10 men but held on for a point that keeps them in second place, one point ahead of Ireland, with Ireland also two points clear of Israel and holding a game in hand.

Also read Republic of Ireland captain Nathan Collins ready for Austria Nations League clash

Ireland Can Top Group With Win

The equation for Ireland is clear. If they win tonight and then beat Kosovo in their final game on Tuesday at the Aviva Stadium, they will top the group and secure promotion to League A. Ireland would finish ahead of Austria if the sides end level on points because of their superior head-to-head record. Regardless of the result in Linz, a win over Kosovo on Tuesday guarantees Ireland at least second place in the group.

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That would earn them a promotion and relegation play-off against a side finishing third or fourth in their League A group. Finishing second would also place Ireland among the second seeds for next month's Euro 2028 qualifying draw, rather than being placed in the third pot. That seeding outcome is a significant prize alongside the chance of promotion through the play-off route. Finishing third would leave Ireland in League B with no promotion or relegation.

Ending up bottom of the group would require Ireland to beat a League C runner-up in a play-off to avoid relegation. That scenario is unlikely and would need Ireland to lose their last two games while Israel beat Austria in Hungary on Tuesday. This match is both teams' penultimate game in their Nations League group, making the stakes in Linz especially high.

Starting Lineup Confirmed For Nations League Clash

Ireland know a win keeps their hopes of topping the group firmly in their own hands ahead of Tuesday's finale at the Aviva Stadium. Kosovo's 0-0 draw with Israel earlier today means the group remains tightly packed. Ireland sit two points ahead of Israel and one behind second-place Kosovo, with a game in hand that could prove decisive in the final standings. The confirmed Ireland starting XI sees Nathan Collins return to the side.

Adam Idah and Troy Parrott lead the attack as Ireland look to claim the win that would set up a decisive final group game against Kosovo on Tuesday. Kick-off in Linz is 7.45pm Irish time at the Raiffeisen Arena. With promotion to League A, a promotion and relegation play-off, and seeding for the Euro 2028 qualifying draw all on the line, Ireland's final two group games will define their Nations League campaign.