Austria beat Ireland 1-0 in Linz as Kalajdzic denies intentional elbow on O'Shea

Austria won 1-0 against the Republic of Ireland at the Raiffeisen Arena, with Sasa Kalajdzic denying an intentional elbow on Dara O'Shea and Heimir Hallgrimsson criticizing referee Irfan Peljto.

Austria secured a 1-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland at the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz, a result that confirms Austria will top the Nations League group and secure promotion to League A. The match was a heated Nations League contest, and the aftermath focused on an incident between Austria n striker Sasa Kalajdzic and Irish defender Dara O'Shea.

Kalajdzic denied that his elbow on O'Shea was intentional. He told RTE: [O'Shea] said I elbowed him and I said he pulled me back and that's why I was in a weird position. Also, I am a little taller than him so my arm was in an awkward position for him. But it wasn't with bad intention or not on purpose.

Also read Austria Beat Ireland 1-0 in Linz, Kalajdzic Scores Late Winner

Hallgrimsson Argues For Red Card For Schmid

I told him that and he said I just felt your elbow. Obviously, I didn't do it on purpose. Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson did not see the elbow incident but took issue with a heavy challenge by Romano Schmid on O'Shea in the 30th minute. Bosnian referee Irfan Peljto showed Austrian midfielder Schmid a yellow card, but Hallgrimsson believed it should have been a red.

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I was on a few occasions, let's say, unhappy with the referee in this game, Hallgrimsson said. I need to see [the Kalajdzic incident again] but I thought [Schmid's tackle on O'Shea] was a red card. I am not going to go into the refereeing but there were a lot of things that could have been done better. Hallgrimsson was also unhappy that Kalajdzic was not sent off for the elbow on O'Shea.

He argued that the match resembled a chaotic basketball game due to the open nature of play and the physicality involved. He criticized the referee for allowing dangerous play to continue without severe penalty. The Austrian goal came in the second half from a corner kick, a method of scoring that Hallgrimsson found jarring despite his team's overall dominance in chance creation. We probably had six, seven chances to score.

Republic Manager Defends Player Effort

I am happy that we created but you are always unhappy to lose the game. But there are positives, we pressed them, got on the front foot. Everything we asked of the players they did. At this level, there was one moment, and we lost the game.

Hallgrimsson praised the front three of Troy Parrott, Adam Idah and Jack Moylan for their energy and movement. I think the front three were really good, he said. Sometimes you were watching a basketball game. There was a danger both from fatigue but also from how the game was.

He highlighted that the players created numerous good positions, crosses and corners that generated chaos in the Austrian penalty area. He credited the attacking players for maintaining positivity and belief throughout the match, even when scoring eluded them. With the game entering its final quarter, Hallgrimsson made a triple substitution, bringing on Chiedozie Ogbene, Harvey Vale and Jake O'Brien. These changes replaced Adam Idah, Jack Moylan and Ryan Manning.

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Collins Undergoes Knee Scan For Injury

The manager explained that he needed to balance the desire to score a goal with the necessity of preserving player energy for the next match in three days. The incoming players maintained the high press and continued to create chances, validating the tactical shift. I thought Chiedozie [Ogbene's] chance drew an incredible save [from Alexander Schlager], Hallgrimsson added. Republic of Ireland captain Nathan Collins sustained a knee injury during the encounter and will undergo a medical scan on Sunday.

Collins returned to the team after several weeks nursing a calf injury. Nathan hurt something in his knee when he fell down. Hopefully it's nothing. But we need to be careful.

He's coming back from an injury so we'll just send him to a scan tomorrow to be safe, Hallgrimsson said. The timing of this scan is critical for the squad's planning ahead of the next high-stakes fixture. A final decision regarding Collins' availability for the upcoming match against Kosovo in Dublin will be made following the scan results. The Republic of Ireland must win their next game at the Aviva Stadium to secure a play-off place.

This victory would provide a chance to progress from League B in the competition. The potential absence of captain Nathan Collins would be a significant blow to the team's defensive stability and leadership during this decisive period of the campaign. Ireland can finish second by beating Kosovo in Dublin on Tuesday. Hallgrimsson remained positive about the team's trajectory, stating that Republic of Ireland deserved at least a draw from this tough encounter.

He emphasized that the team was improving and closing the gap with top-tier opponents. The key message after this game is that we need to have the same energy, the same positivity, the same belief in what we're doing when we play Kosovo in two days, he said. The focus now shifts to full recovery for the players and preparing for the decisive match against Kosovo, where a win is mandatory for playoff hopes.