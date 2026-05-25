Republic of Ireland Squad for End-of-Season Friendly Games with Qatar and Canada

The Republic of Ireland squad for their end-of-season friendly games with Qatar and Canada has been announced. Finn Azaz and Ryan Manning will miss the games due to injury, while Alan Browne, Alex Gilbert, Andrew Omobamidele, Jamie McGrath, Killian Phillips, and Jack Moylan have been added to the squad.

SOUTHAMPTON DUO FINN Azaz and Ryan Manning will both miss the Republic of Ireland’s end-of-season friendlies with Qatar and World Cup hosts Canada . Azaz and Manning will not be available for the two upcoming games, while Middlesbrough’s Alan Browne and Alex Gilbert , and Strasbourg’s Andrew Omobamidele are all ruled out through injury.

Manager Heimir Hallgrímsson has added Hibernian midfielder Jamie McGrath and St Mirren’s Killian Phillips to his squad ahead of Thursday’s Aviva Stadium game against Qatar. Dara O’Shea will also be available for the Qatar game only, while there is a recall for Jack Moylan, who impressed with a hat-trick on his debut against Grenada earlier this month but was not originally part of the end-of-season squad.

Moylan is also only available to face Qatar, as is goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, and neither will travel to Montreal for the game against Canada on 5 June. The FAI also confirmed on Monday that Bohemians’ captain Dawson Devoy and Charlton’s Conor Coventry will both link up with the squad later this week ahead of the game with Canada. Hibs striker Owen Elding is training with the senior squad while he awaits the completion of his citizenship application.

Republic of Ireland squad – Qatar and Canada Goalkeepers: Caoimhín Kelleher (Brentford)*, Mark Travers (Everton)**, Ed McGinty (Shamrock Rovers), Conor Brann (Cork City). Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town)*, Jake O’Brien (Everton), Liam Scales (Celtic), James Abankwah (Watford), Corrie Ndaba (Lecce), Alex Murphy (Newcastle United). Midfielders: Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion)*, Joe Hodge (Tondela), Killian Phillips (St Mirren), Jamie McGrath (Hibernian), Conor Coventry (Charlton Athletic)**, Dawson Devoy (Bohemians)**.

Attackers: Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar), Mason Melia (Tottenham Hotspur), Jaden Umeh (Benfica), Jack Moylan (Lincoln City)*, Adam Brennan (Shamrock Rovers), Chiedozie Ogbene (Ipswich Town). *Qatar Match Only **Canada Match Onl





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Republic Of Ireland End-Of-Season Friendlies Qatar Canada Finn Azaz Ryan Manning Alan Browne Alex Gilbert Andrew Omobamidele Jamie Mcgrath Killian Phillips Jack Moylan

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