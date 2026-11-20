UEFA confirms the Republic of Ireland will host Croatia in the Nations League playoffs in March. The winner secures promotion to League A for the 2028/29 season.

UEFA has officially confirmed that the Republic of Ireland will face Croatia in a two-legged Nations League playoff in March, with the victor earning promotion to League A for the 2028/29 campaign. The draw took place at UEFA headquarters in Switzerland, resulting in a fixture that allows Ireland to avoid potential matchups against Denmark, Wales, and Serbia during this critical promotion stage. Heimir Hallgrímsson's side secured their playoff spot by finishing second in their Nations League Group B after a decisive 3-0 home victory over Kosovo on Tuesday.

Fixtures and Venues for Ireland Croatia Playoff

The Republic of Ireland will host the first leg of the playoff at the Aviva Stadium, with the match scheduled for either Thursday, March 25th or Saturday, March 27th. The away leg is set to follow on either Sunday, March 28th or Tuesday, March 30th, although exact dates, kick-off times, and final venue confirmations are pending further UEFA announcement. While Croatia has frequently utilized alternative cities such as Osijek and Split for recent home fixtures, a return to Zagreb remains a possibility for the second match.

Also read John Egan Leads Ireland To Nations League Victory Ahead Of Play-Offs

Croatia League A Struggles and Coaching Context

Croatia finished third in their League A group, which necessitated their entry into the playoff despite their stronger historical standing in the competition. Under manager Slaven Bilić, who has led the side since July 2024, Croatia suffered heavy defeats including a 7-0 loss to England and a 2-1 away defeat at Wembley last week. Bilić, who was previously linked with the Ireland managerial role before Heimir Hallgrímsson's appointment in 2024, will miss the first leg in Dublin due to a suspension after receiving his second yellow card of the campaign in the 2-1 home win over Czechia.

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Historical Record and Squad Dynamics

The historical record between the two nations is tight, having met only seven times with Ireland winning two of those encounters, including a 2-0 success in Dublin during a Euro 2000 qualifier. The last meeting occurred in 2012 when Croatia won 3-1 in the opening group game of the European Championship finals in Poznan. While Croatia is ranked 15th in the world compared to Ireland's 56th position, their squad features experienced talents like Joško Gvardiol and Mateo Kovačić from Manchester City, though 41-year-old Luka Modrić is no longer a regular starter.

Competition Structure and Promotion Stakes

This playoff represents a unique opportunity for Ireland to reach League A for the first time since the Nations League launched in 2018, having remained in League B throughout all five previous editions. Croatia, by contrast, has maintained a constant presence in League A but needed this playoff win to retain their status after dropping points against lower-ranked teams like Czechia. The winner of the Ireland versus Croatia tie will secure a spot in the prestigious top tier for the 2028/29 season, while the loser faces the risk of relegation to League B.