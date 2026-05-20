Republican Primaries: Trump Strikes Back Against Massie, Edwards, Paxton in Crucially Important Midterm Elections

Thomas Massie is defeated in his re-election bid by the Trump-endorsed candidate Ed Gallrein. In Louisiana, Senator Bill Cassidy is replaced by a loyalist after losing his run for the Republican Senate. In Kentucky, governor Ed Gallrein is appointed to serve in Massie's district due to Massie's disloyalty to the Republican leader. The primaries are a significant opportunity for the party leader to purge Democrats from areas under control and gain control of the House. Trump endorses obscurity to advanced position in Congress. Primaries, redistricting, and attempted coup involving Supreme Court influence Election night.

Thomas Massie concedes to GOP-endorsed Ed Gallrein, after highest-funded House primary in U.S. history. Louisiana senate votes to replace Cassidy , ineligible for 2022 elections due to impeachment vote.

Kentucky governor appoints Ed Gallrein to Massie's district due to Massie's lack of Republican support. Trump endorses Texas's AG, replacing Cornyn with Paxton. Primaries are an opportunity for Republican leader in quest for House control. Primaries and redistricting control Presidential election, with Trump endorsing challengers for incumbents, especially in Indiana and Louisiana





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Trump Vs Massie Republican Primaries Republican Control House Cassidy Paxson Ineligible Incumbent Epstein Files Copperfastening Republican Support Louisiana Senate Republican Control Randolph-Edwards- Súarez

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