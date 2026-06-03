Rescue Pony Eleanor Stolen from My Lovely Horse Charity in Edenderry

My Lovely Horse charity is devastated after their beloved rescue pony Eleanor was stolen from their facility in Edenderry, Co. Offaly over the weekend. A reward of €1,000 is offered for information leading to her safe return.

The staff and volunteers at My Lovely Horse charity are reeling from a devastating loss this week as one of their most beloved rescue animals has been stolen from their facility in Edenderry , County Offaly.

The pony, named Eleanor, was taken over the weekend, leaving the charity heartbroken and desperate for answers. Eleanor is more than just a horse to the organization; she represents years of dedicated work in rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming mistreated and neglected animals across Ireland. Her disappearance has shattered the morale of a team that has poured countless hours into her recovery and care.

Eleanor, a grey mare with a distinctive white mane and dark tail, was rescued by My Lovely Horse approximately two years ago. When she arrived at the sanctuary, she was in poor condition, suffering from neglect and malnutrition. The charity worked tirelessly to restore her health and spirit, and over time, Eleanor became a symbol of hope and resilience for both the organization and the community it serves.

Her gentle nature and striking appearance made her a favorite among volunteers and visitors alike, often serving as an ambassador for the charity's mission during public events and fundraising campaigns. The theft occurred over the weekend from the charity's compound in Edenderry, a facility that houses several rescued animals. The exact circumstances of the theft remain unclear, but the charity believes that the perpetrators knew what they were doing, as the compound has security measures in place.

Upon discovering Eleanor's absence on Sunday morning, the staff immediately contacted local authorities and launched a social media campaign to spread the word. The response from the public has been overwhelming, with thousands of shares and messages of support.

However, despite the outpouring of concern, there have been no solid leads on Eleanor's whereabouts. My Lovely Horse has issued an urgent appeal to anyone with information to come forward. They are particularly urging horse owners, equestrian centers, and farmers to keep an eye out for a grey pony matching Eleanor's description. The charity stresses that Eleanor requires regular feeding and potential medical attention, as she was still recovering from her earlier trauma.

Anyone who sees a horse fitting her description is asked not to approach but to contact the charity or Gardaí immediately. To encourage tips, a generous supporter of the charity has offered a €1,000 reward for information leading to Eleanor's safe recovery. The donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, expressed hope that the reward might prompt someone to do the right thing.

The charity's founder, speaking on behalf of the team, said, This sweet little girl was rescued two years ago and has done nothing to deserve this. If the person or people responsible are reading this, please do the right thing and return her safely. We are not angry, we just want Eleanor back. She is part of our family.

The emotional toll on volunteers has been immense, with many struggling to focus on their daily duties as they hold onto hope for Eleanor's return. The charity has also received offers of help from other animal welfare organizations and members of the public who have offered to search nearby areas or provide resources. This incident highlights the ongoing challenges faced by animal rescues across the country.

Stolen animals are often resold, used for breeding, or subjected to further abuse, making every hour critical in the search. My Lovely Horse is a registered charity that relies entirely on donations and volunteer support to carry out its work. They have rescued hundreds of animals over the years, many of whom have gone on to find loving homes. Eleanor's case has garnered widespread attention, with national media covering the story and local communities rallying behind the search efforts.

As the days pass, the urgency grows. The charity has organized search parties and is coordinating with local equine networks to cover as much ground as possible. They are also reminding the public that horses are not property in the same way as inanimate objects; they are sentient beings with unique personalities and needs. Eleanor, who has overcome so much in her short life, deserves to live out her days in peace and safety.

The bond between her and her rescuers is strong, and the thought of her in distress is unbearable for those who have cared for her. In the meantime, My Lovely Horse continues its vital work, even as they grapple with this loss. Their commitment to animal welfare remains unwavering, and they hope that this incident will not deter others from supporting their cause. They urge anyone with information to come forward, no matter how insignificant it may seem.

Even a small detail could lead to Eleanor's recovery. As the search enters a new week, the charity asks for continued awareness and vigilance. Together, with the support of the community, they believe they can bring Eleanor home where she belongs





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