Restoring Historic Sopwell Schoolhouse with €70k Grant

A couple in Co Tipperary restores a derelict 1826 schoolhouse using a Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant, overcoming structural damage and budget constraints to create a home.

A couple has successfully purchased and begun restoring the historic Sopwell Schoolhouse, located in County Tipperary, by leveraging a significant government refurbishment grant to offset the high costs associated with renovating a derelict protected structure.

The journey began in June 2024, when the couple, who had lived in an apartment in Chapelizod, Dublin 20 for two decades, decided to leave the city. The husband, a documentary maker, and the wife, a former lawyer turned full-time writer, determined that a commute of no more than an hour and a half from Dublin was their limit. However, they added fifteen minutes to this allowance after viewing the Old Schoolhouse at Sopwell. The property immediately resonated with the wife, who grew up in a Victorian schoolhouse in Ballyfin, County Laois, which her parents had converted from a derelict state in the 1970s after teaching in Zambia for three years.

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Historic Structure and Architectural Significance

Although the initial view of the Sopwell property revealed missing floorboards, crumbling masonry, and rotten timbers in the eaves, the character of the building drew them in. The house features beautiful cast-iron window frames with tiny panes, which the wife's father, a historian, had predicted would be diamond-shaped based on the building's era before they even saw them. The Sopwell Schoolhouse is a protected structure built in 1826 by the Earl of Charleville and Francis Trench of Sopwell Hall. Metal flags bearing the letter T adorn the front gables. It is believed to be one of the oldest schoolhouses in the country, having served as a national school and teacher's residence until the early 1960s. It was last occupied by Flora Browne, a retired dairymaid who lived in the adjacent hall until she was 99 years old and occasionally stored hay in the classroom.

Funding Strategy and Financial Support

While the couple could afford the purchase price of the house, the restoration costs presented a significant challenge given their precarious freelance incomes. Two critical factors made the project feasible. First, both families provided a place for the couple to live while the renovation work was underway. Second, the Tipperary County Council Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant, which includes a derelict property top-up, provided a total of €70,000. This financial support was essential for raising the finance necessary to pay for the restoration work. The couple had viewed the property with their architect and friend, Peter Carroll of A2 Architects, who was enthusiastic about the dramatic limestone pillared porch with its triple arches.

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Renovation Challenges and Structural Repairs

Work on the Sopwell Schoolhouse began in late summer 2025, following the acquisition of planning permission. Peter Carroll introduced the couple to Tom McCarthy of Roman Construction Ltd to manage the project. The previous owners had already obtained permission for an extensive renovation, but the current owners decided to keep their plans simpler. They aimed to work within the existing footprint of the house, converting the space into a home for two people and a dog. The project required removing a poor extension at the back of the property and addressing essential services, including plumbing, heating, electrical installation, and a new septic tank. The installation of the septic tank proved costly, requiring expensive rock-breaking equipment.

Unforeseen Complications and Creative Solutions

The renovation process was plagued by unforeseen difficulties and severe weather conditions. Shortly after scaffolding was erected to repair the roof, it began raining heavily and did not stop for ten weeks. This prolonged weather event caused work to cease and allowed water to leak into the classroom. Additional challenges included discovering sixty-thousand bees in the eaves, which required summoning a beekeeper to gently persuade them to move. Furthermore, the floorboards that the couple had stored for six months were found to be riddled with woodworm. Despite these setbacks, the project yielded positive results. Peter Carroll's idea to glaze the cloister created a stunning new space that connects the two parts of the house while preserving the original appearance from the front. The couple retained the heavy front doors, saved the upstairs floorboards, and preserved old electrical fittings, including a wooden number board and the rusty steel grips and flue from the teacher's stove.