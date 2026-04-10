Retailers including Rathwood, Easons, and Applegreen Face Compliance Action from CCPC

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has taken compliance action against several retailers, including Rathwood Home and Garden World, Easons, and Applegreen, for breaches of consumer protection regulations. This action follows inspections and investigations into issues such as price display, cancellation rights, and misleading sales practices.

Several prominent retailers, including Rathwood Home and Garden World, Easons, Very, Applegreen, SuperValu, and Mr Price, have been subject to compliance action by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission ( CCPC ). This action stems from inspections and investigations conducted by the CCPC into various breaches of consumer protection regulations.

Rathwood Home and Garden World, operated by directors Thomas and James Keogh, received a compliance notice and has committed to issuing refunds to customers who experienced delivery delays on online orders. The retailer, known for its extensive outdoor living offerings and online presence, faced significant customer complaints regarding delayed deliveries of products such as garden furniture and firewood, particularly during the 2023/2024 winter sales period. These delays prompted numerous customer complaints to the CCPC, leading to the regulatory action. The CCPC is currently monitoring the retailer's compliance with its commitments and any failure to adhere to the terms will result in further enforcement action. The company faced major delivery issues and had problems with customer contact over the delays.\Easons, a well-known retail chain, along with Very (formerly Littlewoods Ireland), have both signed legally binding commitments to comply with sales pricing legislation following CCPC investigations. These investigations focused on the use of price reduction announcements during the 2023/2024 winter sales period. Additionally, the CCPC issued fixed payment and compliance notices to a variety of retailers across the state, highlighting the ongoing enforcement efforts to ensure fair trading practices. Mr. Price outlets in Midleton, Co Cork, and Killarney, Co Kerry, were issued with six fixed payment notices due to failures in displaying unit prices. An Applegreen station in Athlone received a fixed payment notice for not displaying the price of a product in its forecourt shop. Furthermore, the Munster Tech Centre and Coco Boutique websites received compliance notices for listings deemed likely to mislead consumers regarding their statutory cancellation rights. The CCPC's chairman, Brian McHugh, emphasized the importance of consumer rights and the commission's role in upholding them. These enforcement updates are a result of CCPC inspections of supermarkets, petrol stations, and other retailers, as well as investigations prompted by consumer complaints.\The CCPC's enforcement activities are part of a broader effort to ensure that businesses comply with consumer protection regulations. The commission is actively monitoring compliance with legally binding commitments. The regulator's approach includes regular in-store and online inspections, investigations based on consumer complaints, and taking appropriate action against non-compliant businesses. This multifaceted strategy aims to protect consumers from deceptive practices and ensure that they receive fair treatment when making purchases. The CCPC is a central agency for ensuring fair market practices and protects consumer rights. The public can report issues to the CCPC to help identify retailers that are not complying with regulations. The consumer watchdog is committed to monitoring trader compliance and using enforcement to support consumers. The commission is actively monitoring trader compliance with the legally binding commitments published today and failure to adhere to the terms of these commitments will result in enforcement action





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