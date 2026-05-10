Revealed: True Reason Behind Pair's Split After 23 Years Together

A close friend of the seemingly solid couple Tess Daly and Vernon Kay has revealed the true reason behind their surprising split after 23 years together. The couple has gradually grown apart and come to realize they're at different points in their lives.

The true reason behind Tess Daly and Vernon Kay 's surprising split has emerged after the seemingly solid couple announced their separation on Friday, following 23 years together.

A close friend of the pair has now revealed there was no explosive row but rather the couple has gradually grown apart and come to realize they're at different points in their lives. According to the Mail, Tess needs to find a rich, older man with a yacht, while Vernon is still a big kid. He loves going out and having a good time, he loves to have a drink and a laugh.

The source also revealed that Vernon and Tess' pastimes have diverged, with him keen to attend gigs and watch American football





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Relationships Tess Daly Vernon Kay Split Growing Apart Different Points In Their Lives Different Interests

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