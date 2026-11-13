Revenue Arrests Man for 2.8kg Cocaine Seized at Dublin Airport

Irish Revenue officers discovered 2.8kg of cocaine valued at 282,000 euros hidden in a suitcase lining at Dublin Airport, leading to the arrest of a man in his 20s who arrived from Mexico.

Irish Revenue has confirmed the arrest of a man in his 20s after officers discovered 2.8kg of cocaine concealed within the false lining of a suitcase at Dublin Airport. The passenger had arrived on a flight from Cancún, Mexico, on Wednesday, leading to the seizure of the illicit drugs worth an estimated 282,000 euros.

Drug Discovery and Immediate Arrest

Revenue announced the bust in a statement issued on Friday, detailing how officers stopped and searched the baggage of the traveler disembarking from the Mexican flight. The search revealed several flattened plastic bags filled with white powder tucked away in the hidden compartments of the passenger's luggage.

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Upon making the discovery, Revenue officers immediately notified the Gardaí, who then arrested the suspect under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act. The man remains in custody as investigations into the importation of illegal drugs continue.

Part of Broader Anti-Trafficking Strategy

This significant seizure is part of an ongoing operational strategy by Revenue to target the importation of illegal substances through major ports of entry in Ireland. The agency emphasized that such actions are routine components of their efforts to disrupt drug supply chains entering the country.

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Earlier this year, Revenue conducted multiple high-profile operations at Dublin Airport that resulted in the seizure of more than 160kg of herbal cannabis. These four separate incidents, occurring within a single week, were valued at approximately 3.1 million euros and demonstrated the agency's capacity to intercept large quantities of narcotics.

Larger Pattern of Port Security Successes

Revenue's anti-drug efforts extend beyond Dublin Airport to other key entry points like Dublin Port. In a parallel operation around the same timeframe, authorities confiscated almost 7 million euros worth of cigarettes following routine risk profiling.

These extensive tobacco seizures were facilitated by the use of advanced detection technology, including mobile X-ray scanners and detector dogs. The combination of physical searches and technological aids has proven effective in identifying contraband that attempts to bypass standard customs checks.

Ongoing Investigations and Market Impact

With the 282,000 euros value of the cocaine seizure, this case represents another major blow to organized crime groups attempting to use Irish airports as conduits for drug distribution. The details of the investigation suggest that the network involved utilized sophisticated concealment methods to evade detection.

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As investigations remain ongoing, Revenue continues to monitor incoming flights for suspicious activity. The agency's focus on high-risk profiling and targeted searches remains a critical component in safeguarding the nation's borders against illegal trade.