The Revenue Commissioners recorded 389 data breaches over 18 months. Cases included sending private tax info to ex-spouses, losing documents, and PPS number errors.

The Revenue Commissioners in Ireland has disclosed a significant volume of internal data security failures, revealing that private taxpayer information was sent to ex-spouses in more than two dozen instances. These specific incidents are part of a larger pattern of administrative errors, with the agency recording a total of 389 breaches over an 18-month period. The disclosures highlight systemic challenges in managing sensitive financial data, including cases where official documents were lost, mislaid, or sent to outdated business addresses.

Key Details Of The 389 Recorded Breaches

The comprehensive log of incidents, released under Freedom of Information requests, provides a granular view of how these security lapses occurred. The majority of the 389 cases involved administrative oversights rather than malicious cyber attacks. Among the most sensitive errors were six cases involving the Personal Public Service Number, including one instance where the Revenue allocated the wrong number to a taxpayer and another where the number was disclosed in error during correspondence.

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Furthermore, the data revealed that in 19 of the recorded incidents, the breach occurred because a taxpayer failed to notify the agency of a change of address. Employer errors contributed to 13 cases, while six involved employees providing incorrect tax registration numbers. Additionally, six other instances saw correspondence delivered to the wrong address by a third-party courier service, indicating that errors occur at multiple stages of the data handling lifecycle.

Ex-Spouse Communications And Marital Status Errors

A significant portion of the data security failures relates to marital status updates, with the Revenue Commissioners logging exactly 30 cases where correspondence was sent to an ex-spouse. These breaches often stem from taxpayers failing to provide timely updates regarding their separation or updated contact information. While the agency noted that some errors arise from individuals not informing Revenue of their status, investigations have been closed in all but one of these specific cases.

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The agency emphasized that the risk of human error cannot be entirely eliminated in a system that manages such a high volume of data. In separation cases, the Revenue stated that breaches can occur where taxpayers do not promptly notify the agency. However, the agency also acknowledged that some errors are driven by their own internal mistakes, such as recording power of attorney against the wrong taxpayer or adding an individual's bank details to a company record by accident.

Loss Of Documents And Ongoing Investigations

Beyond misdirected mail, the log details seven cases where physical or digital material was lost or mislaid entirely. Of these, two cases from 2025 involving missing documents containing taxpayer data remained open at the time of the report. This highlights that while many errors are rectified quickly, some require prolonged monitoring and investigation to ensure no sensitive information is compromised or improperly accessed.

The timeline of these breaches shows a consistent flow of incidents, with the log detailing 242 data breaches in 2025 and a further 147 in the first six months of the current year. This steady rate of incidents suggests that the Revenue is dealing with a persistent, ongoing challenge in data management rather than a single isolated event. The agency continues to track these open cases closely to prevent further exposure of personal financial details.

Impact On Taxpayers And Future Compliance Steps

The impact of these breaches extends beyond administrative inconvenience, potentially affecting the privacy and security of millions of taxpayers. The Revenue spokesperson noted that breaches can occur due to errors or omissions by the Revenue, taxpayers, their agents, or third parties. To mitigate these risks, the agency stated it is continually working to increase staff awareness of data protection obligations and refining procedures to ensure compliance.

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For citizens, the revelation serves as a reminder of the importance of keeping contact information up to date with tax authorities. The Revenue manages a large volume of data while carrying out its work, and while a relatively small number of data breaches occur from time to time, the agency strives to minimize and manage such risk. The ongoing refinement of processes aims to reduce the likelihood of future incidents, particularly those involving sensitive personal identifiers and marital status data.