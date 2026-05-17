Review: The X50 Fanless SSD Enclosure for High-End External Storage

The X50 is a specialized SSD enclosure designed for users who require fast, high-capacity external storage. Ideal for photographers, videographers, and power users working on large-scale projects, the X50 uses a 2TB Crucial P310 PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 SSD and supports up to 8TB internal storage, ensuring ample space for even the most demanding projects. Despite its fanless design, the thermal control is excellent, with the enclosure never overheating under heavy testing. Additionally, the X50 is cross-platform compatible and is the only enclosure required for Thunderbolt 5 machines. Overall, the X50 offers a robust and powerful external storage option for those who require the fastest possible external storage for handling large files.

The X50 is the second fanless SSD enclosure I've tested using my Mac Mini 4 Pro with three Thunderbolt 5 ports. It is designed for photographers, videographers, music producers, content creators, and power users who require the fastest external storage for handling large files, video timelines, and high-resolution camera card offloads.

The X50 measures 110mm x 60mm x 18.7mm, weighs 183g with the SSD fitted, and has a silver brushed aluminum finish with integrated heatsink fins on its base for passive cooling. It is rated with up to 6,000 MB/s read speeds and 5,800 MB/s write speeds





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SSD Enclosure External Storage Thumbdrill 5 Passive Cooling High Transfer Speeds

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