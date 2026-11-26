Liam Kearney and his Co Tipperary company Revive Group win top honors at EY Awards for sustainable engineering and rapid global expansion.

Liam Kearney, the chief executive and co-founder of the Revive Group, secured the top prize at the annual EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards on Thursday evening. The ceremony took place at the Powerscourt Hotel in Enniskerry, County Wicklow, where Kearney delivered the final acceptance speech of the night.

Reflecting on his journey, Kearney expressed surprise at his success after returning to Ireland at the start of the pandemic. He highlighted his pride in supporting his local community and reconnecting with the entrepreneurial spirit that defines the nation.

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Revive Group Achieves Major Award Recognition

The Tipperary-born entrepreneur also claimed the Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year award for his leadership of the green engineering firm established in 2020. His acceptance address served as an inspirational message to young viewers, particularly those facing educational challenges.

Kearney shared his personal story of suffering from dyslexia and overcoming early disadvantages to build a successful business. He urged young people to stand proud of their identities and encouraged them to become entrepreneurs who push their country forward.

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Sustainable Manufacturing Drives Rapid Business Growth

Based in County Tipperary, the Revive Group focuses on sustainable projects and circular engineering while pursuing international expansion. The company manufactures machinery for wastewater infrastructure and refurbishes existing trucks to extend their operational lifespan.

Additionally, the business utilizes patented recycling technology and provides data services that support the circular economy. These diverse operations have allowed the firm to achieve significant milestones in a short period.

Global Expansion and Financial Targets Set

The Revive Group is now active in more than eight global markets with a strategy of entering new regions every six to twelve months since its foundation. This aggressive expansion has resulted in the company doubling in size every year.

With a workforce of approximately one hundred employees, many located in Lisheen near Thurles, the business is targeting one hundred million euros in turnover. This financial goal underscores the confidence stakeholders have in the company's sustainable model.

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Competing Finalists and Industry Impact

Fellow finalists in the Emerging Entrepreneur category included Bobby Healy of Manna Air Delivery, Laura McCarthy of Drink Botanicals Ireland, and Brian Shields of Neurent Medical. Other notable contenders were Aoife Matthews, Jennifer O'Connell, and Louise O'Riordan of Sisterly.

Roger Wallace, head of assurance at EY, praised Kearney for building an international business rooted in sustainability. He emphasized the strong team Kearney assembled and the ambitious vision driving the company's continued success in the manufacturing sector.