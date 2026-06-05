A roundup of the best value dining offers in the city, from discounted supper clubs to unlimited wings and affordable set menus, proving that the early bird spirit is alive and well.

The concept of the early bird dinner may have fallen out of fashion in some circles, replaced by more trendy terms like supper clubs , neighbourhood menus , and chef's selections.

But at its core, a deal is still a deal, no matter what you call it. In reality, the early bird never truly disappeared; it just got a better public relations makeover. With restaurant prices creeping steadily upwards in cities across the globe, these discounted offerings have become a lifeline for diners who want to enjoy a quality meal without breaking the bank.

In the capital, a range of establishments have revived the spirit of the early bird with creative and generous deals that make dining out more accessible. From unlimited wings to discounted wine, here are some of the best value propositions worth knowing about. Tribeca's Supper Club runs from Sunday to Thursday, offering three courses for €35 along with €5 off any bottle of wine priced over €40.

The restaurant's famous chicken wings alone have developed a cult following, making this one of the more generous deals south of the canal. A set menu for two costs €58.80 and is available from Monday to Friday between 12pm and 5pm. This deal is ideal for anyone who enjoys the theatre of cooking their own lunch while simultaneously wondering how they accidentally ordered enough food for six.

Another Supper Club option runs from Monday to Wednesday starting at 5pm, with two courses for €33 or three for €39. Diners can expect some of the restaurant's most popular dishes, including nduja Scotch eggs and paella, all delivered with considerably more flair than the average midweek dinner. What was once a simple early bird has quietly become one of the best value propositions in the city.

Head chef Leticia Miranda oversees the Neighbourhood Menu at her restaurant, available Tuesday to Thursday, with two courses for €36 or three for €42. Tuesday also remains BYOB, making the maths even more attractive for those who want to bring their own bottle. Lunchtime beers just got better with Hakkahan's IPA Combo Deal, which runs all day Monday to Thursday.

For just €13, you get a beer plus either dumplings or an appetiser, which may be the closest thing left to a genuinely cheap city-centre-adjacent meal. Available every evening, Kindee's Neighbourhood Menu includes two courses plus a glass of wine or cocktail for €32. Diners can expect dishes such as boneless ribs and yellow prawn curry, alongside the restaurant's bold Thai flavours. A cocktail and dinner for €32 feels almost suspiciously reasonable in today's economy.

For wing lovers, one establishment offers unlimited wings for just €20. Sometimes a deal requires a close look at the terms and conditions, but this is not one of those occasions. Should wings not float your boat, alternatives like the Irish Water's cod with potato rosti, creamed leeks, green peas and tartare sauce, or the pea and burnt lemon risotto with rocket and aged parmesan, provide excellent choices.

The Lotus Dinner Menu is available Sunday to Thursday for €28.95 and offers a tour through some of Mama Yo's crowd-pleasers. Expect dishes such as salt and chilli squid, tempura soft shell crab, and other Asian-inspired favourites that make sharing theoretically possible, but not always welcome. Barry Sun's Sunday Sharing Menu starts at €49 per person for four courses, centred around a sharing main of black sole, slow-cooked short rib, or salt marsh lamb.

Throw in snacks such as char siu tartlets, starters like chargrilled green asparagus with manchego and hazelnut vinaigrette, plus a yuzu michelada cocktail, and Sunday suddenly seems rather appealing. Available on Wednesdays and Thursdays, the Carne Asada for two costs €80 and includes côte de boeuf, padrón peppers, black beans, elotes, papas fritas, mushrooms, salsa, and guacamole. It is technically designed for two people, although optimism may lead some groups to test that theory. Plus, margaritas.

Old Town's Midweek Table is proof that value dining does not have to mean compromise. Guests can choose from three starters, mains, and desserts, all priced individually. Starters come in at around €6, mains around €16, with dishes such as Andarl Farm pork served with roasted apple and parsnip purée. Better still, wine by the glass starts at €6, which feels almost nostalgic in today's market.

The result is a midweek meal that is both wallet-friendly and genuinely worth seeking out. These deals prove that the early bird spirit is alive and well, just dressed up in new clothes





TheGlossMag / 🏆 9. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Early Bird Deals Restaurant Discounts Supper Clubs Neighbourhood Menus Value Dining

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wim Wenders withdraws early film from distribution after campaign by Nastassja KinskiActor was 13 when she appeared in controversial sexualised scene

Read more »

Woman Loses Seven Stone and Now Bullies Beg for Weight Loss TipsA woman who was called 'big bird' at school due to her weight has lost seven stone and now her former bullies beg her for weight loss tips.

Read more »

Lidl warns Government, Trump’s UFC ring on White House lawn and ShergarEarly Edition with Aideen Finnegan

Read more »

The Russian oligarch believed to control Aughinish Alumina; Lidl v Supervalu; Irish global warmingEarly Edition with Andrew McNair

Read more »