Revolut Announces Interest Rate Increases for Instant Access Savings Product in Ireland

Revolut has announced increases of up to 0.25% to the interest rates for its Instant Access Savings product in Ireland. The changes will be effective from the 11th of June 2026 for new and existing customers.

Revolut has announced increases of up to 0.25% to the interest rates for its Instant Access Savings product in Ireland . This will be effective from the 11th of June 2026 for new and existing customers.

Revolut says the rates are designed to help users get more from their money. The increases see customers on Revolut's Ultra plan move to 2.50% AER (variable), while Metal subscribers will now earn 2.25% AER (variable). Premium users are now able to earn 2.00% AER (variable), while customers on the bank's Standard and Plus plans will also see their rates rise to 2.00% AER (variable) for balances up to €2,500.

The rate adjustment follows the European Central Bank (ECB) decision to hike interest rates. Unlike traditional providers, Revolut's Instant Access Savings accounts allow for daily interest payments and instant withdrawals at any time, without forfeits or penalties. Malcolm Craig, Country Manager of Ireland at Revolut, said: While traditional banks have historically been slow to pass on market rates, conversely, we are moving immediately to ensure our 3.4 million Irish customers can benefit.

In an inflationary environment, it is critical that people have their money working for them, so as to retain and grow their buying power. Customers should not have to choose between a high interest rate and instant access to their money. These rate increases reflect our commitment to being the primary bank for Ireland, offering a smarter way for our customers to grow their wealth with daily interest and total flexibility.

The changes to the interest rates are as follows: Standard plan: Increased from 1.75% to 2.00% on balances up to €2,500. Balances above €2,500 earn 1.00%. Premium plan: Increased from 1.75% to 2.00%. Customers can open an Instant Access Savings account through the Revolut app by heading to the Savings section





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Revolut Instant Access Savings Interest Rate Increases Ireland European Central Bank

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