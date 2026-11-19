Irish sprinter Rhasidat Adeleke has left her long-time training group at the University of Texas to train under UCLA head coach Joanna Hayes ahead of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Rhasidat Adeleke has left her training group in Austin, Texas and will base herself at the University of California, Los Angeles, training under UCLA head coach Joanna Hayes ahead of the 2028 Olympics in LA.

The 23-year-old Dubliner had trained under Edrick Floreal, known as Coach Flo, at the University of Texas for the past six years. She had hinted at a possible move after this summer following a mixed season of results. Adeleke announced the move in an Instagram post on Thursday night, titled new chapter. She said she was clearly excited by the fresh possibilities.

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Adeleke Leaves Texas For UCLA Under Coach Hayes

She wrote: After careful consideration, I have decided to leave my training group in Austin, Texas and move to Los Angeles, California to train under Coach Hayes at UCLA. She added: My time in Texas has been truly transformative. I am immensely grateful to Coach Flo and the University of Texas for the opportunity to live out my dreams.

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She continued: I would not be where I am today without the support I received throughout three rewarding collegiate years and the beginning of my professional career. Adeleke also said: To achieve the level of success I aspire to, my team and I believe this is the right next step for me and my development as an athlete. Forever grateful and for love, and excited for what is next. Hayes won gold at the 2004 Olympics in the 100m hurdles.

She later coached 400m hurdles world record holder Sydney McLaughlin between 2018 and 2020. Her current star pupil is Olympic 400m hurdles champion Rai Benjamin. During her time in Texas, Adeleke won the NCAA 400m title in 2023 before surrendering her final year of college eligibility while competing professionally for Nike. Her career has featured a handful of European medals and some near misses on the global stage.

Olympic Fourth Place Finisher Returns From Injury

She finished fourth in the 400m at the 2024 Paris Olympics and also fourth as part of the Irish 4x400m relay. Adeleke then endured repeated injury setbacks in 2025 and in the first half of the 2026 season. She bounced back with a silver medal in the 200m at the European Championships in Birmingham in August.

Her Irish 400m record of 49.07, set when winning silver at the 2024 European Championships in Rome, will be among her big targets for 2027, along with the World Athletics Championships in Beijing next September.