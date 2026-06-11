Riad Bouchaker Pleads Not Guilty to Attempted Murder of Three Children

Riad Bouchaker, a native of Algeria of no fixed abode, has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempting to murder three children on November 23rd, 2023. He has also denied assault causing harm to two other children and to a passerby who intervened to assist, and denies a charge of assault causing serious harm to a care worker. Bouchaker has a head operation prior to November 2023 and suffered a head injury during the incident at Parnell Square and now has an acquired brain injury.

Riad Bouchaker has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempting to murder three children on November 23rd, 2023. A mother has told a jury at the Central Criminal Court her five-year-old son suffered a wound to his neck during an incident near his school on Parnell Square in November 2023.

Bouchaker, a native of Algeria of no fixed abode, has also denied assault causing harm to two other children and to a passerby who intervened to assist, and denies a charge of assault causing serious harm to a care worker. He denies a further charge of producing an article capable of inflicting serious injury, a 36cm kitchen knife.

Bouchaker told gardaí during interviews he knew he had done something wrong but he was sick and not in his right mind at the time and had no intention to kill anyone. In his opening address for the prosecution, senior counsel Karl Finnegan said its case is that Bouchaker 's actions at Parnell Square, including stabbing and jabbing with a knife, ‘targeting’ young children and the need for members of the public to stop him, showed he intended to kill.

Bouchaker has a head operation prior to November 2023 and suffered a head injury during the incident at Parnell Square and now has an acquired brain injury. Prior to the trial, Judge Tony Hunt found Bouchaker was fit to plead and told the jury that special mental health defences are not available to him





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Riad Bouchaker Attempted Murder Central Criminal Court Parnell Square Knife Acquired Brain Injury

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