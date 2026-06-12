Riad Bouchaker trial: Witness heard man say 'sh*t Irish, sh*t f*cking Irish' on day of Parnell Square knife attack

A witness has told the court that she heard a man say 'sh*t Irish, sh*t f*cking Irish' on the day of the Parnell Square knife attack. The man, Riad Bouchaker, is on trial for the attempted murder of two girls and one boy, and assault causing serious harm to a care worker.

A witness has told the court that she heard a man say 'sh*t Irish, sh*t f*cking Irish' on the day of the Parnell Square knife attack .

The man, Riad Bouchaker, is on trial for the attempted murder of two girls and one boy, and assault causing serious harm to a care worker. He has also pleaded not guilty to three counts of assault causing harm to two other young children and a passerby, as well as one count of producing a knife.

The witness, Patricia Byrne, said she saw the man walking on the street, using 'aggressive' language, and repeating the words 'sh*t Irish, sh*t f*cking Irish' to a group of people who were laughing. She told the court that she told them that this was not funny.

The jury were also shown several exhibits in the case, including a ripped blood-stained jacket which the Prosecution say belongs to Leanne Flynn, the care worker who was attacked, and a blood-stained jacket belonging to one of the children. A Dublin Bus worker named David Core gave evidence of his interaction with a man who he said asked him for directions to the school while he was standing on Parnell Square that afternoon.

Mr Core said he was working out of the Broadstone depot at the time and got to Parnell Square East to start his shift that day on the number 38 route. He was standing at the premises of the Institute of Education where he met a colleague and then noticed a man coming up the road. He then saw another man coming up the street and was approached by that person.

The witness said he later read about a 'stabbing' incident on the street and he thought to contact gardai about the approach about an hour and a half prior- as he thought it was 'peculiar'. Garda John Hetherton confirmed to the court that his colleague put together some stills of Dublin Bus CCTV from Parnell Square East on the day of the incident.

A child care worker, Pamela Payne, then gave evidence of how she identified various children and Leanne Flynn in the stills when she was shown them by gardai. Garda Niall Ormsby, a trained scenes of crime examiner, then told the court how he attended the scene after being told there had been 'multiple stabbings'. He brought the jury through a booklet of photos that were compiled from photographs he had taken at the scene following the incident.

The photos included a picture of a bag and of knife packaging for a 24cm carbon knife that was located within the bag. He also confirmed a number of exhibits that were collected from the scene - and shown to the jury in court. The Prosecution said appeared to be ripped and bloodstained.

Garda Ormsby confirmed that this was the same coat which he had photographed hanging on the railings outside the school - and the one owned by Ms Flynn. Another jacket - a black coat which the Prosecution said appeared to have a blood stain on it, was also seized from the ground floor toilet and was identified as having belonged to one of the children





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Riad Bouchaker Parnell Square Knife Attack Witness Trial Court Attempted Murder Assault Care Worker

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